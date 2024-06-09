Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ethan Ampadu has captained Leeds United this season and will now wear the armband at international level.

Ethan Ampadu insists the experience of captaining Leeds United will help him settle ahead of leading Wales out for the first time ever against Slovakia this evening.

Rob Page’s side head to Trnava for the second of their two June friendlies, having failed to score and drawn 0-0 against minnows Gibraltar on Thursday - a somewhat embarrassing result against the side ranked 203rd in the world, despite the young line-up. Ampadu was not involved in the squad for that first game but watched on as Leeds United teammates Dan James and Charlie Crew came off the bench, the latter earning his first cap at just 17-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will Ampadu return to the squad this evening but the Whites man will lead his country out for the first time ever, with Aaron Ramsay and Ben Davies both absent. It’s an incredible achievement for the 23-year-old, who has already been capped 51 times, but he insists nothing will change on the pitch regardless of his new role.

"It's definitely a big opportunity and one I'm very grateful for,” Ampadu told reporters. “It's a really proud moment for me and my family, and it's something you dream of as a kid. It's a massive achievement, one I won't take for granted, but putting that aside, we've still got a game of football to go and win.

"The second half of the season I wore the armband for Leeds, so that probably helped ease the nerves a little bit. It's a weird thing to say, but though I'm wearing the armband, I'm just going to try and do what I do every game, I'm not going to try and be any different just because I'm captain. That's just the way I am and how it should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fortunately, every captain I have had has been amazing, whether that's leadership, what they do on the pitch, off the pitch, how professional they are. I'm quite fortunate that with Wales and my club teams, that I've played alongside a lot of great captains. I could name every single one of them, that I could take a little bit from.”

That Ampadu is seen as one of the more experienced members of the squad, both with Wales and Leeds, is testament to his maturity and an extended spell as captain under Daniel Farke brought the best out of him. Having been involved in first-team football since the age of 15, the versatile midfielder-cum-defender has been around senior players for some time and will hope to exert some wisdom on those he will lead out this evening.

While tonight will be a career-first for Ampadu at international level, the Welshman has enjoyed plenty of experience with the armband at Leeds, becoming an instant leader despite only joining from Chelsea last summer. Club captain Liam Cooper has rarely featured throughout and with Pascal Struijk out since December with a complex groin issue, Daniel Farke placed his trust in the almost ever-present Ampadu.