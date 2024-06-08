International side announce new position for Leeds United player and big change
Leeds United star Ethan Ampadu will take on a new role as Wales face an international friendly in Slovakia on Sunday night.
Ampadu is one of three Whites players with the current Dragons set-up for June’s two friendlies but the midfielder was not named in the matchday squad for Thursday’s clash against hosts Gibraltar.
Fellow Whites pair Dan James and youngster Charlie Crew were both named on the substitute’s bench and both came on in the second half of a contest that ended in a goalless draw, Crew making his senior international debut.
Wales will take in the second of their two June friendlies on Sunday evening in Slovakia and the Dragons have announced that Ampadu will captain the side in the 7.45pm kick-off.
Ampadu, still only 23, has already amassed 51 caps for the Dragons.
