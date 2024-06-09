Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds star has opened up on the personal hardest part of a big Whites setback - with a next season message.

Patrick Bamford has reflected on the personal hardest part of a Leeds United setback with an important message ahead of next season’s promotion bid.

Whites no 9 Bamford missed United’s last five games of the 2023-24 Championship season due to a knee injury, the striker looking on from the Wembley sidelines as Daniel Farke’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

Bamford had already endured play-offs woe in his career, but says attempting to lift tearful pair Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter in defeat was particularly hard upon being unable to help on the field of play.

Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer podcast, Bamford also declared that having at least two weeks to forget about football was important ahead of next season after the ups and downs of the 2023-24 campaign.

Recalling the aftermath of the Wembley play-off final, Bamford reasoned: “The hardest bit for me was that obviously I have been in that position and because I wasn't fit to play, afterwards I am walking on the pitch and I can see Georgi and Archie were like sobbing their hearts out.

"Going then and picking them up, I feel like I knew what to say to them to get them round and try and help them. But I remember back then going through it and how it felt so it was trying to find the right words straight after you have just lost the biggest game of your life. It was quite tough."

Asked if there was a club message for next season immediately after defeat, Bamford declared: "It was more like go away the next couple of weeks, just enjoy yourself, forget about football for a little bit and then you are obviously then building up to come back in July and start pre-season.