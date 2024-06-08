Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as early preparations begin for next season.

Leeds United have some work to do ahead of next season after missing out on promotion. Daniel Farke is going to have to trim his squad a little as the Whites deal with the financial consequences of missing out on promotion at the first time of asking.

But providing some sales are made, Farke should have a healthy budget to prepare his squad for another automatic promotion push next season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reid deal verdict

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlton Palmer believes it would be difficult for Leeds to complete a deal involving soon to be free agent Bobby Decordova-Reid, who will leave Fulham this summer. “I would have thought that Leeds are going to lose Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto, and perhaps both,” Palmer told Football League World. “But, surely the stumbling block would be the financial terms, as if he can’t agree a contract with Fulham, then it’s going to be difficult to see how he can agree terms with Leeds in a division below

“It would be difficult to see him going to Leeds, although they might think that because he’s coming on a free they could factor in what they would pay in a transfer fee if they bought somebody else in. So, maybe they may be able to do a deal that way. Everton are interested, so the chance to stay in the Premier League would make it more viable for him.”

Farke claim

Former Leeds man David Norris believes a good start will be key to Farke dodging any pressure over a possible sacking next season. He told MOT Leeds News: "I think overall, he had a good season – and I think the club are right to hang onto him [Farke]. I know they were expected [to get promoted], but it’s a tough league.

"He has that stubborn [Marcelo] Bielsa mentality of sticking to playing his way which I know can get frustrating for fans, but it’s too easy to sack managers these days. He’ll need to start next season well. If he doesn’t, I don’t think he’ll last long into the season, but I can see Leeds being right up there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham swap deal claim

Tottenham have told they should consider a swap deal involving Leeds star Archie Gray and Whites loan man Joe Rodon by Alan Hutton, although he has warned that any deal would need to include a healthy cash sum. “It would have to be big cash, not just Rodon, I think it would be a lot of money on top of that” he told Football Insider.

“He’s had an outstanding season. The guy has played at full-back, played in midfield, played as a number ten, the list goes on. I think he’s only going to get better. He plays with such freedom and it’s refreshing to see. The way Ange plays, that’s perfectly suited to him. He’s comfortable coming inside and taking the ball with his back to play and getting forward with his ability to cross into the box.