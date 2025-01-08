Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s upcoming Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday will be shown on free-to-air television following confirmation of a ground-breaking agreement.

Daniel Farke’s side are due to welcome Wednesday to Elland Road next Sunday in what will be their next league game, following Saturday’s FA Cup third round meeting with League Two Harrogate Town. Having battled through the festive period unbeaten to retain top spot, the Whites will be desperate to make the most of their home dominance.

Leeds beat Wednesday 2-0 at Hillsborough in the reverse fixture way back in August, but Danny Rohl’s side are much-improved despite recent drop in form. The Yorkshire derby kicks off at Elland Road at 12pm on Saturday, January 19 and will now take on special significance, as confirmed by the EFL on Wednesday morning.

Leeds vs Wednesday decision

Sky Sports picked Wednesday’s January visit to Elland Road as one of their TV picks some time ago but those without a subscription will also be able to watch, with the EFL confirming ITV will also broadcast the game simultaneously. A statement said: “ITV will broadcast two Sky Bet Championship fixtures as part of an agreement with Sky Sports and the EFL to give all UK football fans the chance to watch free-to-air coverage.”

Those watching on television can either flick to Sky Sports Football or ITV1, while anyone on the go can log in to the Sky Sports or ITVX apps to stream the Elland road clash live. Leeds vs Wednesday is the first of two Championship games this season to be picked for the ground-breaking agreement, with Middlesbrough vs Sunderland to follow on Monday, February 3.

Mark Demuth, Controller of ITV Sport, said: "We are delighted to continue our relationship with the EFL by broadcasting free-to-air fixtures for our viewers to enjoy. The Carabao Cup and Sky Bet Championship are staples of English football and I am sure fans will relish the opportunity to watch on ITV Sport."

Trevor Birch, Chief Executive of the EFL, added: "The EFL is home to some of the most popular and exciting competitions in world football, and the competition for promotion places is already shaping up to be as competitive as ever across the three divisions as we head into the second half of the season.

"We are delighted that this agreement between the League, ITV and Sky Sports will open them up to an even wider audience, and would like to extend our thanks to both partners for making this possible."

A welcome Elland Road return

Leeds dropped points on the road once again on Saturday, inexplicably throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 a Hull City. But the point keeps Farke’s side top going into their FA Cup clash and first-team regulars will likely be rested ahead of the second half of the season.

And they will return for back-to-back home Championship games, with Wednesday’s derby-day visit followed by the arrival of Farke’s former side, Norwich City. Leeds are unbeaten at home since mid-September, taking 28 points from a possible 30 with the only blip of a 10-game run being that recent 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Farke will be desperate for that kind of home form to continue and might even hope a much-needed rest can lay the foundation for a run similar to this time a year ago. Leeds were a long way behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town last January but after beating Peterborough in the FA Cup, embarked on a brilliant 14-game unbeaten league run to close the gap.