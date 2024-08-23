Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday as attacking trio score highest marks and one 5/10

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 22:09 BST

Leeds United recorded their first win of the new season seeing off Sheffield Wednesday by a two-nil scoreline at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

The Whites scored twice without reply in South Yorkshire as Daniel Farke and his men picked up their first three points of the 2024/25 campaign.

Goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James clinched the victory in Leeds’ first Yorkshire derby of the season, both originating from swift counter-attacking moves.

Here are the player ratings from tonight’s 2-0 triumph.

A couple of important interventions but his decision making caused alarm a few times. Didn't seem to want to catch. Largely well protected.

1. Illan Meslier: 6/10

A couple of important interventions but his decision making caused alarm a few times. Didn't seem to want to catch. Largely well protected.

Defensively it was very much a mixed bag but going forward he caused problems for Wednesday. Some direct running.

2. Jayden Bogle: 6/10

Defensively it was very much a mixed bag but going forward he caused problems for Wednesday. Some direct running.

Solid for the vast majority. Passed the ball well with very few errors in possession. A steady influence. Won some big headers.

3. Joe Rodon: 7/10

Solid for the vast majority. Passed the ball well with very few errors in possession. A steady influence. Won some big headers.

A similar story to his centre-back partner. Some nice passing and good decisions. Physical when he had to be.

4. Pascal Struijk: 7/10

A similar story to his centre-back partner. Some nice passing and good decisions. Physical when he had to be.

Good in the air, an awful lot of what he did on the ball was good and he did some sterling work in his own half out of possession.

5. Junior Firpo: 8/10

Good in the air, an awful lot of what he did on the ball was good and he did some sterling work in his own half out of possession.

Some nice passing, helped give Leeds control for a lot of the contest. Did make a couple of mistakes in possession, took a yellow and risked a second.

6. Ethan Ampadu: 7/10

Some nice passing, helped give Leeds control for a lot of the contest. Did make a couple of mistakes in possession, took a yellow and risked a second.

