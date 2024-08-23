The Whites scored twice without reply in South Yorkshire as Daniel Farke and his men picked up their first three points of the 2024/25 campaign.
Goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James clinched the victory in Leeds’ first Yorkshire derby of the season, both originating from swift counter-attacking moves.
Here are the player ratings from tonight’s 2-0 triumph.
1. Illan Meslier: 6/10
A couple of important interventions but his decision making caused alarm a few times. Didn't seem to want to catch. Largely well protected. Photo: Nigel French
2. Jayden Bogle: 6/10
Defensively it was very much a mixed bag but going forward he caused problems for Wednesday. Some direct running. Photo: Gary Oakley
3. Joe Rodon: 7/10
Solid for the vast majority. Passed the ball well with very few errors in possession. A steady influence. Won some big headers. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Pascal Struijk: 7/10
A similar story to his centre-back partner. Some nice passing and good decisions. Physical when he had to be. | Nigel French/PA Wire
5. Junior Firpo: 8/10
Good in the air, an awful lot of what he did on the ball was good and he did some sterling work in his own half out of possession. | Nigel French/PA Wire
6. Ethan Ampadu: 7/10
Some nice passing, helped give Leeds control for a lot of the contest. Did make a couple of mistakes in possession, took a yellow and risked a second. | Getty Images
