Leeds United fans have been sending the YEP their questions, expressing their concerns and chewing their nails about transfer and promotion uncertainty, so chief football writer Graham Smyth has opened the mailbag.

Here is part two of this week’s Q and A, with promotion hopes, youth development and set-pieces on the menu.

@bagpusspostgate: Hi Graham. How many of the first choice, starting 11 are Premier League ready? It's not many is it?

There's a lot of Premier League potential, I would say. Take Ethan Ampadu for example. You could see him doing a job in the top flight, given the comfort with which he deals with most Championship challenges. Ao Tanaka has the look of a player who could cut it on the ball in the Premier League. Willy Gnonto definitely has Premier League ability, he just needs Premier League consistency. There are others too who could potentially do it in the Premier League. The potential is there, the jury will just remain out until we see it happen. But there will still be a need for a major body of recruitment work in the summer in almost all areas.

@gsnowdon: It's looking like a 4-horse race for promotion again – if you could identify one thing we need to get over the line this time, what would it be?

Consistency. Doing what Leeds can do so very well - especially at Elland Road - but doing it more often than anyone else. A bad result here or there is to be expected but making those moments few and far between and not letting them become anything more than singular results is key.

@SexyPhilHay2: Which player in the squad do you think has the worst roast dinner

Brenden Aaronson recently admitted he's a terrible chef. In fact there was a distinct wobble in his voice when he talked about his bleak-sounding Christmas Day plans and the prospect of having to cook.

@BaileyPurdy2: Favorite away day ever?

You might think I would say the day Leeds United stayed up at Brentford because that had all the drama, masses of relief and those incredible scenes involving Raphinha and the fans. But there was something about the sight of Andrea Radrizzani skipping across the pitch to join the celebrations that never sat quite right. So I'll say either Birmingham City away when Leeds won the craziest of games 5-4, or Manchester City away when Leeds produced a miracle to win 2-1 with 10 men. Being able to say I was there for that will always be special, but I would have given anything to experience that day with a packed away end. Imagine.

@JackLUFC1919: What's the plan with guys like Crew, Debayo and Chambers? Loan or keeping them around as squad options for us?

Although it doesn't currently feel like they are going to enjoy significant involvement, the squad is not so big that Farke would permit many bodies to depart on loan this month. There was a feeling that for the likes of Charlie Crew, sticking around and developing close to home would be beneficial at this stage of their career.

@Lufc11P: Hi Graham - have any other clubs been on the receiving end of one of the famous ‘Apology Letters’? I only seem to recall Leeds getting them. Also, what’s the point of them? They surely do absolutely nothing for anyone.

Yes other clubs receive letters of explanation, or apology as Daniel Farke puts it. You are right that they are a little after the fact. It changes nothing about the wrong decisions being made. But it perhaps at least reassures clubs that those in charge of officiating are taking note of mistakes, which lends itself to a belief that things might get better. Hopefully.

@felixlufc: Do you think there might be something more to Meslier's blunders i.e. a lack of concentration and confidence? Or a deeper issue?

Concentration is worth exploring because for long periods in games he has quite literally nothing to do. But it isn't something a top goalkeeper would use as an excuse, is it? Confidence is definitely an issue for almost all players at one point or another. When it's a goalkeeper, that is when a coach needs to think really hard about the level of intervention required. It's a delicate balance right now but the needs of the team have to come first.

@samsamsamsam92: Graham, we’ve only got 4 eggs and some pantry staples. What are you making me?

Banana omelette.

@ktrivv: Hello Graham. I saw the stat recently that we have conceded the highest proportion of set piece goals of any team in England. I assume a lot of that is just because we are very good at preventing open play goals, but what’s going wrong in our set piece defending, if anything?

I would share your assumption because Leeds generally do not give up a lot of big chances or even half chances in some games. But set-pieces are huge in the Championship. There are teams who making a killing from corners and free-kicks. And Leeds have shown naivety at times in how and where they challenge for the ball, which leads to dead ball deliveries into the area. There are several very small players in the squad, too. The proportion doesn't bother me so much when Leeds concede so few goals generally but any potential improvement is to be pursued. Fifteen Championship teams have conceded more set-piece goals than Leeds this season, for context.

@al-fandango: HNY Gman! I reckon every question you're getting is about Ilan. So to mix it up, here's another! Do you think the players and Farke still have the confidence in him? The video of the players reaction when he let in Hull's second said it all to me. I think it's time we got some safer hands in.

That reaction was telling, wasn't it? Sure it was heat of the moment but there was serious strength of feeling in Joe Rodon's response. I don't see how their confidence in the keeper could be intact after those high profile errors and concessions from shots that other keepers in the league are saving routinely. It's the same as when a team's plan starts to fail and they drop results, players' confidence in the manager and his tactics starts to waver. The question is what do Leeds do about it?

@Woodall247: What’s your honest thoughts on Leeds if we go up? Do we survive? Or are we not well enough equipped? I know we’re not there yet but be good to get your honest opinion on Farke, the squad, ownership, recruitment etc. It feels like the gap is widening between the Prem and the Championship.

The gap is huge and to overcome it Leeds will need significant investment and serious, intelligent recruitment. The jury is out on whether this current form of Farkeball would work well enough in the Premier League against teams who will either have the ball more than you or take care of it so precisely that they will hurt you on the counter. He would need more Premier League level players, that much is certain.

Predicting survival is impossible when Leeds haven't even got out of this division yet. It would take a lot of work, a lot of money and probably some slices of luck too. But it's doable. Marcelo Bielsa proved that. Others have gone on to survive, consolidate and flourish. That has to give 49ers Enterprises serious encouragement.

@ko_kiano: What has been your best and worst meal you’ve had at an away day?

The worst is Blackburn Rovers. The best would be Tottenham Hotspur in their sexy new stadium, closely followed by Manchester City and then, I kid you not, Millwall. Once had a roast dinner at The Den that was good enough to rival many a pub or restaurant. There's a running joke among the press pack that whatever is on offer is full of milk, because I'm dairy free. Well they weren't laughing the day the lady at Millwall returned from the kitchen with a full roast dinner for old Graham.

@KirstyLUFC: What do you think are the biggest priorities for January recruitment?

A difference-making number 10, a goalkeeper and a full-back, probably in that order too. It feels to me like picking apart deep-lying defences with a bit of magic on the turn would yield the biggest uptick in results, out of those three possible additions and their strengths. Goalkeeping is an area of concern but Leeds generally protect their stopper really well and they do not concede a lot of goals. But they might well go with what they got and be just fine. They got to the top of the league with this squad remember. And they have won a lot of games.

What's more, Farke's priority right now appears to be looking after the group and their togetherness. He does not want to make big changes that could rock the boat.

@beckydogget: Who is your favourite current Leeds player to work with/speak to? And on the pitch?

Daniel James is great to interview and so too is Junior Firpo. The chat I had with Firpo about international football was among the best I've had with any player at the club. On the pitch I love watching Ao Tanaka go about his business. What a signing he has been.

@kayrdog: If you didn’t have kids, would you consider adopting capybaras ? If so, how many? And what would you call them?

Well I reckon they'd be more easily managed than kids and I have four kids. So I'll go eight. And call them: David Healy, Paul Byrne, Ally McCoist, Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko, Brian O'Driscoll, Darren Clarke, Michael Mols and Brian Laudrup.

@161miniatures: Can you explain the embargoed part of the press conference? How it differs from the public bit, when can you report etc.

Ordinarily we only have an embargoed section at the request of a national newspaper or the Yorkshire Post. This is so that they get to keep some content for pieces to run on Friday, Saturday or Sunday mornings depending when the press conference takes place and when the game is scheduled to kick off. It's the same as a regular press conference, we just turn off cameras and then agree to hold whatever is said until an agreed time.

Around Christmas we do the next game's pre-game press conference after the post-game press conference. So for example we asked Daniel Farke a set of questions about the New Year's Day draw with Blackburn Rovers and then went round the room again to preview the Hull City game. Marcelo Bielsa famously held no truck with such an idea. Any question on the day of one game, about the following game, would be met with some response about how he had not yet analysed the upcoming opponent. For a man with such an encyclopedic knowledge of the teams and players in Leeds' division it was sometimes hard to buy, but he had his ways and he stuck to them.

@FLehane: Do you think Paddy will be sold in January? I am a big fan of his but he is a shadow of his prem year performances - injuries I know have blighted him over the last number of seasons- end of an era?

I don't know that I can see him being sold for a reason you have mentioned. He's injured right now and missed the last game. There have been too many injuries in the last few years to allow him to build up any rhythm or momentum. Who would see that as an investment and not a risk, in January? A loan, perhaps, but then there's the issue of a substantial wage and who could make it worth Leeds' while by stumping up the majority. A Premier League taker is doubtful and are there any Championship teams with that kind of room in their budget?

Moving him on might make it easier for Leeds to do some business of their own but the wage contribution of any possible loan club would be key to that. I'm not sure I can see it at all.

It does feel like the Bamford era at Leeds needs to come to an end this year for both parties, but I definitely see a role for him between now and the end of the season. I think he will be needed and even if it's just a couple of goals or the nuisance factor to hold up the ball late on in games, that would still hold importance. And Farke still seems to value him.

@siggers18: Who was your celebrity crush growing up Graham?

Andrea Corr.

@DaveWalker85984: Who of the youngsters do you think has the potential to be the Archie Gray?

It’s a bit of an unfair question because Archie Gray is a unicorn. What I mean by that is that you just don't find them in numbers. No one at Thorp Arch is going to do this season what he did last season as a 17-year-old. He's a bit of a one-off. At other clubs, especially in the Championship, you might go several years or even decades without producing a talent of his kind in your academy. Where Leeds can claim to be a bit different is that they hold a hope that Gray is from a family of unicorns. No one is putting any pressure on Harry Gray right now but there is hope that he too will be special.

@joseybackupnorth: I want to know why everyone loves Alex Cairns so much. You and even Farke have talked about how great he is, but why?! We need examples. Please explain his greatness.

If you watch him on a matchday he's a beacon of positivity. He gees everyone up. He's incredibly upbeat, he seems to be on good terms with every single player and has little words of encouragement or pats on the back. When we interviewed him in the summer out in Germany he raved about being back at Leeds and the opportunity that had presented itself, but in a way that was so much more genuine than the clichéd 'no-brainer, massive club, jumped at it' stuff that almost everyone trots out. It really seemed to mean the world to him to be back at Leeds. And he's acted that way ever since.

@Rooney111310: Graham. On a serious note. Do you think Leeds will go up. Cheers.

Yes I do. I thought that last season too. But I think it with more conviction this season. If anyone is going to do a Leicester or an Ipswich then it's Leeds, for me. I think they go up with Sheffield United, automatically, if the Blades can get some more strength in depth this month. If the Blades don't strengthen then it's Leeds and Burnley.

@Hfosterrob: Is there an expectation that Charlie crew is worked into the first team next season? Cannot see him playing a big role, but being in contention for a squad place. Thanks, Henry.

The only way I can see him getting in to start is if Leeds wrap up promotion with games to spare. Life is made difficult for him by his position. Central midfield is where Leeds have the greatest strength. He won't get in ahead of Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Joe Rothwell or Josuha Guilavogui while promotion is yet to be secured. And then there's Ilia Gruev to come back. Ideally he will get some minutes though because he needs to be playing to develop. Leeds seem to rate him very highly too.