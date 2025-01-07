Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United, Everton and Jack Harrison would all have to come to an agreement in order for his Goodison loan to be terminated early, as the Whites’ stance has been clarified.

Reports have emerged suggesting Leeds could recall the winger in a bid to sell him, or Everton could send him back to Elland Road during the January transfer window, due to his struggle with form this season. Harrison has no goals or assists from 19 appearances in the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season, which is his second on loan with the Toffees.

Harrison exercised a relegation release clause in his contract in the summer of 2023 and then opted to go back to Merseyside last summer. Leeds confirmed the news in a terse statement that read: “Leeds United can confirm Jack Harrison has decided to rejoin Everton on loan, ahead of the 2024/25 season. The winger initially joined the Toffees on a temporary basis last season, going on to make 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals. Harrison now remains on loan at Goodison Park until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.”

The season has so far not gone to plan for the 28-year-old, who is under contract at Elland Road until 2028. He is yet to find the net or create a goal and has been guilty of missing three big chances according to Sofascore data. Everton sit 16th in the Premier League table and have gone five games without a win, although three of those were draws and they held Manchester City to a 1-1 stalemate. Harrison was an unused substitute for the 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Everton boss Sean Dyche addressed Harrison’s form recently and insisted he could get more out of the wide player. “We’ve spoken to him about it, because he’s got real quality with either foot,” said Dyche. “It’s just finding that moment. It is such an important thing, making the right decision at the right time. But he certainly has quality to continue doing that. He does so much work and his tactical understanding is excellent. He just needs that belief to get that final moment.”

The chances of an early return to Elland Road are slim to none. The YEP understands that there is no recall option in the loan deal and for the stint to be terminated early both clubs and the player would have to agree. Leeds are happy for Harrison to remain at Everton and have had no suggestion from Goodison that he should return to his parent club. The player himself made clear his intentions with regards to Leeds and Championship football with successive summer decisions to exercise his contractual right to a loan departure.

Everton are reportedly in talks to bolster their wide options with the signing of Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene. Leeds, meanwhile, expect a quiet January transfer window. Forward Joe Gelhardt is wanted by Hull City and a loan exit to a Championship destination is anticipated this month.