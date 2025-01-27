Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United watched two of their rivals drop points over the weekend as they prepare to face Burnley this evening.

Chris Wilder insists he is still ‘a little bit light’ at Sheffield United following confirmation two more players have picked up injuries after being ‘pushed’.

One of Leeds United’s main promotion rivals endured a torrid Friday evening, losing 3-0 at home to Hull City with a performance deserving of the result. Goals either side of half-time from Matt Crooks and Matty Jacob condemned the Blades to defeat before a Harrison Burrows own-goal rubbed salt in the wound.

Sheffield United have looked off the pace for a number of weeks with Wilder unable to rotate as much as he might want, given the amount of players already absent through injury. And that has affected the fitness of those available too, with Femi Seriki and Tom Davies both absent on Friday after playing through pain in recent weeks.

“We’ve pushed a few,” Wilder told the Star. “like Femi and Tom Davies, and unfortunately they've picked up little niggles. Just enough to leave us a little bit light. Yet again we've got a pretty inexperienced bench, with three of them that are not really going to get on. We didn't turn up tonight not to win, but I'll protect them and I'll back them because we've been absolutely outstanding.”

Sheffield United injury woes worsen

Vinicius Souza had also played through a persistent hamstring issue over the winter which worsened around Boxing Day, with the midfielder missing almost a month before returning off the bench on Friday. Kieffer Moore, meanwhile, is set for a spell out after undergoing surgery on a hernia issue he’d been carrying for several weeks.

Sheffield United spent £10million on Tom Cannon and secured the services of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan earlier this month, but the pair struggled on their respective debuts. And Wilder bemoaned the need to throw such players in at the deep end, with a growing injury list offering little alternative.

“Would I have liked to start Vini [Souza] today? Of course I would,” the frustrated Blades boss added. “Would I have liked to maybe got Ben [Brereton Diaz] up to speed a little bit quicker? Yeah. I’d have liked a few more days with Tom Cannon and for Tyrese [Campbell] to be able to play more than 45 minutes. But we have that opportunity now, to really be at our best at Derby and have a full week’s work in training.”

An excellent weekend for Leeds also saw Sunderland drop points at home, conceding in the 90th minute to draw 2-2 against rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle. Just how much Daniel Farke’s side can capitalise on those results remains to be seen, with tonight’s trip to Burnley offering up a massive opportunity.

Leeds will almost certainly still be at the top of the Championship come full-time, with only an eight-goal Burnley win allowing them to go first on goal difference. A draw would pull the Whites two clear of Sheffield United while keeping them three clear of third-placed Burnley. But win at Turf Moor and Leeds will go six points clear of third, while also boasting a significantly superior goal difference.