Third plays first as Burnley host Leeds in a Monday night crunch clash.

Whites star Joe Rodon has issued a warning on a battle of Leeds United and Burnley ‘sensationals’ in tonight’s huge Championship showdown at Turf Moor.

Just three points separate the Whites and Clarets at the top of the Championship table which is led by Daniel Farke’s visitors on 59 points.

An impressive haul of 53 goals from just 28 games has helped Leeds to top spot but the Whites now face a Burnley side that have conceded just nine goals from 28 games and only four at Turf Moor.

The division’s best attack and best defence are about to go head to head yet Rodon has served a warning about a lesser heralded dimension of Burnley’s game too.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was pressed about Burnley’s sensational defensive record but Leeds also having a pretty sensational record themselves in an attacking sphere.

Asked whether he would be backing his side’s attacking players to break Burnley’s defence down, Rodon warned: “Not just Burnley's defence, their attack as well.

"They are up there for a reason, they score goals also so overall their team is very strong and we respect that and we know it's going to be a very, very difficult game.

"All we can do is prepare as we always do and prepare right and hopefully on the night we are there and we are successful.

"This is what everyone wants to be a part of. The top teams coming up against each other this time this season.

“We know how important it is and they know how important it is so I think it's one for everyone to be excited for and we look forward to the game on Monday night."

Rodon also admitted that September’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Elland Road has not been forgotten by his players.

Pressed on whether that reverse was still an annoyance, Rodon admitted: “Of course and unfortunately this is part of football. There's going to be ups and downs.

"But it's been a while since then, that was very early on in the season and I feel like we have improved as a team and we have grown together.

"There's a lot of new faces have come in and I think we are on a good path right now and we are building momentum so we are going to prepare right and get ready for this game.

“Even after the final whistle on Wednesday night, I was already thinking about next Monday.

"As we all know, they are a very strong team, they are doing very well and they are very, very hard to break down, as you can see in the table.

"I think it's just going to be another important week for us but the boys are going to knuckle down and work hard.

"We have a bit of time to prepare which is always nice and good and we are all just really excited for the game."