Incredible huge Leeds United change in bookies' new predicted final Championship table before Burnley trip after Sheffield United, Sunderland twists

Sheffield United had the chance to dislodge Leeds from first place in Friday night’s hosting of Hull City, ahead of which Chris Wilder’s second-placed side sat one point behind Daniel Farke’s leaders. The Blades, though, suffered a rare big reverse, Hull leaving with a 3-0 success in a huge boost for both Leeds and third-placed Burnley who lock horns at Turf Moor on Monday night.
Saturday afternoon then saw the automatic promotion race spotlight fall on Sunderland who were presented with the opportunity to make inroads with their hosting of struggling Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light. Yet the Black Cats also blew their lines, the contest ending in a 2-2 draw which left Sunderland in fourth place.
It’s all led to a fresh set of odds from the bookmakers, featuring a new Whites verdict and big changes in their new predicted final table. Here is the full new run down in reverse order using relegation odds for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.