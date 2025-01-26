Incredible huge Leeds United change in bookies' new predicted final Championship table before Burnley trip after Sheffield United, Sunderland twists

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 26th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 19:05 BST
More twists have presented themselves in the Championship promotion race, leading to big changes and a fresh Leeds United verdict in the bookies’ new predicted final table.

Sheffield United had the chance to dislodge Leeds from first place in Friday night’s hosting of Hull City, ahead of which Chris Wilder’s second-placed side sat one point behind Daniel Farke’s leaders. The Blades, though, suffered a rare big reverse, Hull leaving with a 3-0 success in a huge boost for both Leeds and third-placed Burnley who lock horns at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Saturday afternoon then saw the automatic promotion race spotlight fall on Sunderland who were presented with the opportunity to make inroads with their hosting of struggling Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light. Yet the Black Cats also blew their lines, the contest ending in a 2-2 draw which left Sunderland in fourth place.

It’s all led to a fresh set of odds from the bookmakers, featuring a new Whites verdict and big changes in their new predicted final table. Here is the full new run down in reverse order using relegation odds for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-33.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-33. Photo: Michael Regan

Relegation odds: 7-4.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 15-8.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Relegation odds: 11-4.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

