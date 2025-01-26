Incredible huge Leeds United change in bookies' new predicted final Championship table before Burnley trip after Sheffield United, Sunderland twists

Sheffield United had the chance to dislodge Leeds from first place in Friday night’s hosting of Hull City, ahead of which Chris Wilder’s second-placed side sat one point behind Daniel Farke’s leaders. The Blades, though, suffered a rare big reverse, Hull leaving with a 3-0 success in a huge boost for both Leeds and third-placed Burnley who lock horns at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Saturday afternoon then saw the automatic promotion race spotlight fall on Sunderland who were presented with the opportunity to make inroads with their hosting of struggling Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light. Yet the Black Cats also blew their lines, the contest ending in a 2-2 draw which left Sunderland in fourth place.