Leeds United remain interested in Daniel Farke’s former Norwich City talisman.

Fresh top-flight interest in Leeds United target Emi Buendia has emerged with reports from Germany of talks between Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen.

Leeds continue to be linked with interest in Buendia, who was a known target over the summer as manager Daniel Farke looked to replace Georginio Rutter’s creativity at No.10. Whites CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed the former Norwich City talisman was among several Premier League loan options that ultimately never came through.

Buendia’s lack of minutes at Villa since, coupled with his past work under Farke, made January links inevitable and while a move away from the Midlands is likely, Elland Road chiefs are sceptical of his willingness to drop into the Championship. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now reported on Leverkusen ‘exploring’ a loan deal for Buendia, who they see as a top target.

Buendia Leverkusen links

The reliable transfer journalist then added that ‘new talks’ had taken place over the weekend, although an agreement is yet to be reached. Buendia is said to be keen on the move, which will offer him the chance of top-flight football in Germany under the impressive Xabi Alonso. Leverkusen are also currently in the Champions League top eight and look set for a place in the knockout stages.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein also reported over the weekend that Villa and Buendia had reached an agreement over a contract extension. The 28-year-old’s current deal was due to expire in the summer of 2026, with these new terms extending that date for a further 12 months.

The contract isn’t thought to have changed plans for Buendia’s immediate future, with the Argentinian still expected to play out the rest of this season away from Villa Park. Ornstein adds that Villa are not planning to sanction a permanent departure currently, which could prove a sticking point on his move to Germany, with Leverkusen wanting to insert an option to buy in their loan deal.

"He didn’t 100 per cent in the season until now,” Villa boss Unai Emery recently said on Buendia. “But now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. But maybe he can have the possibility to leave. For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude."

Leeds’ Buendia stance

Leeds have always been realistic about their chances of landing a player like Buendia, who will likely attract top-flight interest from across the continent, but will almost certainly stay on their toes in case a late opportunity arises. Farke has made no secret of his love for the attacking midfielder who led his Norwich side to two Championship titles, but he would not be drawn on Emery’s comments earlier this month.

“I never comment about players under contract for other teams,” he said. “I wouldn't expect another manager to make a comment about my players. If he's not in a white shirt or a yellow shirt we don't speak about them. We just speak about business when it's done. I think he just spoke in general about this, the door is perhaps open.

I've also read the comments because I'm interested in football and also the Premier League. I think he just spoke in general and he has not said the door is open for Leeds United, he's said it's open for a loan. Obviously I've worked with Emi Buendia in former years, he was one of my best players, I really rate him but I don't comment on the situation of a player right now playing for a different side.”