First visits second as Leeds United go to Sheffield United on Monday night.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has fired a strong Sheffield United warning as Leeds United head to Bramall Lane with a goal difference declaration and key Blades figure praise.

Just two points separate Championship leaders Leeds and second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division ahead of Monday night’s huge top-of-the-table showdown at Bramall Lane.

Leeds also have a far superior goal difference of plus 48 compared to the plus 24 of their hosts but Farke has declared that Sheffield United’s high standing in the table despite that differential proves that they can “find a way” in tight games.

A tight game is now just what Farke expects at Bramall Lane, ahead of which the Whites boss has saluted the work of opposite number Chris Wilder in amassing an “unbelievable” points tally with his Blades.

Leeds will head to Bramall Lane in search of a league double against the Blades having dominated in a 2-0 victory at Elland Road in October. Farke, though, has warned loud and clear about the size of test facing his table-topping Whites.

Asked if he expected Wilder’s side to be a different proposition four months on, Farke said: “Yes, we will see, I have rated them even earlier during the season, and they have not proved me wrong.

"This is, together with us so far, the best side in this league. They're playing an outstanding season with a top manager for them, with top individual players.

"They have a really good balance out of really good defensive behaviour and lots of individual quality and also players who can score goals and deliver end products on the other end of the pitch.

"They are more or less on the same amount of points, like us, we just have the advantage of the two points, and we are perhaps better in the goal difference.

“But this is also like they were able to win many, many tight games and this also a sign of quality if you always find a way, also in the tight games, also to win the game and this is also totally due to Chris Wilder's hand writing.

"He has forged a great unity and a team who shows great consistency - an unbelievable amount of points after this many games and for that, yes, to play them away at Bramall Lane, this is one of the toughest places you can go.

"We know that they play with confidence and with a really, really good home record.

"But as a football player and also a bit as a manager, I'm looking forward to being in competition with the best sides that you can face and this is definitely one of the toughest tests we can face during the season and for that we're looking forward to this game.

“We know we have to be at our best in order to give ourselves a chance to win some points.

“I definitely expect a tight game and a game where we have to be in many, many contents within the top of our game in order to give ourselves a chance.

"But we also travel in good, good confidence, we know that we are in a good shape and it will be an important game."