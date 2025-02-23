Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged team for Monday night’s hosting of Sunderland in which two substitutes then combined to turn the game on its head. Pascal Struijk, recently back from injury, and Joe Rothwell were both brought with Leeds 1-0 down in the 71st minute.
Two delicious crosses from Rothwell then led to two headed goals from Struijk whose 78th-minute equaliser was followed by an incredible 95th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 success. One week later, Farke now has some big decisions to make in naming his team for Monday night’s huge clash at second-placed Sheffield United.
Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke revealed a question mark over winger Manor Solomon who suffered bruising following a “nasty” tackle in Monday’s win against the Black Cats.
Solomon had been unable to train although Farke was hoping that the Israel international star would return to training over the weekend. If not, said the Whites boss, Solomon would not travel with the squad. A key player, Solomon will clearly be given every chance and this is the Leeds XI that we think will step out at Bramall Lane as second hosts first.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
Clear first choice keeper whose run of clean sheets was ended through Wilson Isidor's opener for Sunderland on Monday night but there wasn't much the Frenchman could have done about that one and Meslier made some important saves when required. A clean sheet at Bramall Lane would now be huge. Photo: Martin Rickett
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
A particularly big evening for the first choice Whites right back who will step out against his former side at Bramall Lane. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB: Joe Rodon
A rock at the back and no doubt that ever-present Rodon starts in defence, just a case of who partners him at centre-back. Started every league game so far this season - the only outfield player to do so. Photo: Zac Goodwin
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Monday night's hero who has been kept to the bench with midfielder Ethan Ampadu maintaining the partnership with Rodon at the heart of the Whites defence. But it's surely only a matter of time before key man and natural centre-back Struijk comes back into the XI. Ampadu's defending was not great for Isidor's goal for Sunderland and the impact Struijk made was obvious. It seemingly all adds up to Struijk now starting. The first change, a big one but one that can be seen coming. But for who? Photo: Gareth Copley
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Very much now back into a rhythm of starts as first choice left back upon his recent return from injury although Sam Byram remains a live alternative. Photo: Lewis Storey
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
The captain, regularly hailed by Farke as his most important player and clearly starts though hard to be sure if that will be in defence or midfield. The gut feeling is the latter with Struijk back in defence. Photo: Matt McNulty
