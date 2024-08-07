Leeds United kick off their 2024-25 Championship campaign against Portsmouth this weekend

Portsmouth have added some Championship title winning experience to their squad ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leeds United after signing Newcastle United veteran Matt Ritchie on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Magpies at the end of his contract. He spent eight years on Tyneside, making 215 appearances. He was part of the Newcastle side that won the Championship in 2016-17 as the north east club secured an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation in the 2015-16 campaign.

He has now returned to hometown club Portsmouth ahead of this weekend’s Elland Road clash with Leeds. Ritchie came through the academy at Pompey before moving to Swindon Town, where he spent two seasons before making the switch to Bournemouth and then Newcastle.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve always had in my mind that I had unfinished business at the football club,” said Ritchie of his return to the south coast. “I love the club, as we all do. I’m really excited for the challenge we’ve got, but also excited for the personal challenge and I’m delighted that I’m back. This club has always held a special place in my heart.”

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career. I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved. It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done.

“As well as playing in the top-flight for a number of seasons, Matt also has plenty of experience at this level, having been promoted from the Championship a couple of times. It’s one of those signings that will provide a real boost around the place because he’s a fantastic player and in very good physical condition. We’re very excited to have him here.”

It has been a busy summer for Pompey on the transfer front following their promotion as League One title winners. Andre Dozzell joined the club on a one-year deal with the option for an extra 12 months on Monday while Ritchie is the club’s ninth new arrival. The aforementioned pair join Elias Sørensen, Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer, Jacob Farrell, Reuben Swann and Sam Silvera as Pompey’s new recruits. Winger Murphy is a major doubt for Saturday’s Championship opener against Leeds after a knock picked up over the weekend proved to be more serious than first thought.

Murphy was forced off during the first-half of Portsmouth’s final pre-season friendly on Saturday, a 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic, after a heavy challenge left him on the floor and holding his ankle. The 29-year-old looked to have suffered a simple knock and head coach John Mousinho played down fears of a more serious problem shortly after full-time.

“Josh has had a scan today,” Mousinho told BBC Solent’s fans’ forum. “His ankle swelled up pretty much straight away. When we saw the challenge and there was a bit of contact on the ankle, we didn’t think it was too serious. But he’ll probably be touch and go for the weekend - which is a bit of a blow because I think Josh has probably been the outstanding player so far in pre-season. But it’s something we’re not too concerned about and hopefully we’ll have him back quickly.”