Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Portsmouth.

Leeds United will finally return to competitive action this weekend for the start of their 2024/25 campaign. Daniel Farke’s side return to Elland Road to face newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon in what they hope will be the fist game of another enjoyable - and ultimately successful - season. Four wins from four pre-season friendlies has put them in a good position to start well but there will be little room for error in another tight promotion push.

Farke’s squad will look pretty good on Saturday but that is not to say more signings aren’t needed before the August 30 deadline, with Leeds known to be in for Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe. Reinforcements are also needed in central midfield and at full-back while club chiefs will continue to keep incoming interest at bay. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Rowe latest

Leeds are continuing to be linked with Norwich City winger Rowe and recent reports suggest they will try to get a deal done sooner, rather than holding out towards the end of the window. Fabrizio Romano reports that while nothing is close regarding a move for the 21-year-old, he expects Leeds to be ‘quite fast’ in replacing Summerville.

Summerville’s £25million-plus move to West Ham was confirmed over the weekend and links to Rowe emerged within a couple of days, with reports of a £7m bid being readied. It remains to be seen how Norwich will respond to that offer but whether it be Rowe or an alternative option, those in charge at Elland Road are expected to be decisive in plugging a major gap in the squad.

“At the moment, I'm told that still nothing is close to being done, but it's a concrete possibility,” Romano told GiveMeSport of links with the Canaries star. “For sure, they will replace Summerville. They are assessing all the options, but I think Leeds will be quite fast on this one, also because they made good money with Summerville and also with Archie Gray, so they have some money to invest, and they will surely do that.”

Defensive target

Leeds are one of two English sides to have reportedly expressed an interest in SC Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg names the Whites alongside Nottingham Forest as two teams ‘monitoring’ the promising 18-year-old, who was subject to a bid from AC Milan earlier this month.

Italian giants Milan are thought to have tabled a bid in the ‘low single-digit million range’ in recent weeks, having kept close tabs on Ogbus’ development in Germany. But Freiburg rejected it outright and have no plans to sell the teenager who is expected to gain first-team experience this season.

Ogbus is yet to make a senior appearance for Freiburg but has made an excellent impression at under-19 level and for their reserves, who play in the German third tier. The Swiss youth international is expected to remain with his current club but it seems Leeds are keeping a close eye on his development.