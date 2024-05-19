Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Southampton star Francis Benali has delivered his Leeds United verdict with Whites praise but extra Saints ‘belief’ for the play-off final.

Former Saints full-back Benali made 369 appearances for Southampton between 1988 and 2003 and the ex-defender looked on at St Mary’s on Friday night as Russell Martin’s booked their place in the play-off final to face Leeds.

Friday night’s 3-1 victory in the semi-final second leg against West Brom booked Southampton’s ticket to Wembley for another battle against Daniel Farke’s Whites who the Saints defeated home and away during the regular campaign, including on the last day of the season at Elland Road. That, says Benali, despite “outstanding” Whites praise, will give Southampton a psychological boost and extra belief that a third win against Leeds can seal a Premier League return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Sky Sports, Benali was asked if Southampton had Leeds United’s number this season and declared: “It's going to be a fantastic match up isn't it and everyone knows it's going to be a really, really exciting game, a tough game for both sides.

FINAL VERDICT: From former Southampton star Francis Benali. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"But I come back to this last game of the season and having that little psychological side of it just really gives you that little bit of belief I think going into something like a final as much as it is a one off game. But it's great to see two big teams finishing third and fourth in the table going through to the final."

Pressed on whether the recent win at Elland Road would have a psychological effect, Benali declared: “Most definitely. Leeds United have been outstanding at Elland Road this season. There's not been many teams that have gone there and won. For Southampton to do that on the last day of the season having had a little bit of a blip towards the run in at the end of the season is great.”