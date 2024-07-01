Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Luton Town man Ross Barkley following the Hatters relegation from the Premier League

Leeds United Championship rivals Luton Town have confirmed the departure of star man Ross Barkley. Barkley spent just one season with the Hatters and couldn't prevent the club from being relegated from the Premier League, but he will now have the chance to play Premier League football once more after joining Aston Villa.

Barkley spent time on loan at Villa earlier in his career and he has now re-joined the club on a permanent basis to bolster Unai Emery's squad. It represents a blow for Luton, who will be preparing for the new Championship season with their opening fixture against Burnley now just six weeks ago.

The midfielder becomes the second player to leave Luton in a matter of days with Ryan Giles seeing his move to Hull City confirmed last week. The club have also seen the likes of Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo linked away, while they are yet to agree terms with Gabe Osho, who is now technically a free agent.

Luton will be doing all they can to keep as much of their first-team squad as possible intact over the rest of the transfer window then, while also pursuing fresh faces to add to Rob Edwards' squad and replace the likes of Barkley.

In a statement released by Luton, manager Edwards said: “We are disappointed to see Ross go, but we completely understand it and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.

“It was great to work with him for a season. He was amazing, provided lots of good memories for us all and the supporters fell in love with him, but I’m sure everyone will understand the opportunity.

“Playing in the Premier League is important for Ross, as is Champions League football. He still wants to play for England and believes this gives him the best chance to do so.

“We’ve had a good chat and Ross has thanked me and the club. We are parting on good terms and you never know what the future holds, I’ve got to say that.

“He loves all of the supporters and he wants to come back to watch a game. He actually said, ‘I want to come back for the Watford derby!’

"So let’s give him a great reception when he does come back during the season. He’ll always be welcome.”

Speaking after putting pen to paper at Villa Park, Barkley outlined his targets with the West Midlands club.