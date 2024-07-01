Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Leeds United’s Archie Gray

Tottenham Hotspur are being urged to make an approach for former Leeds United man Weston McKennie this summer. McKennie has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the USA international said to be available for £15 million after failing to agree fresh terms with his current club Juventus.

McKennie has bounced back from his woeful spell in the white of Leeds, where the American struggled for form as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, by becoming a key man at Juventus once more. However, after reportedly rejecting a new deal in Turin, he has just one year left to run on his contract and the Serie A giants are apparently keen to cash in.

As such, Tottenham are one of a number of clubs being linked but with the north London side on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United, it remains to be seen whether they will push to sign McKennie. Spurs look set to spend around £40 million on the youngster suggesting he will be part of Ange Postecoglou's plans for the new season.

Former Spurs man Alan Hutton believes a deal for McKennie is worth pursuing, though, despite his struggles at Elland Road.

“He’s possibly worth a punt," Hutton told Tottenham News. "I know I wasn’t really buzzing about it when he looked like he would possibly go to Aston Villa but I think what happened with myself was that I remembered what he was like when he was at Leeds.

"I know it was a struggling team, I know they got relegated and under Jesse Marsch, it didn’t quite work for him but he has in fairness gone back to Juventus and had a really good season.

“He went back to Juventus and played a decent amount of games so it could possibly be something they look at. I think he suits a bigger team where he can get on the ball, drive about, he can make tackles, start attacks and different things like that.

"When you’ve got the better players, with no disrespect to Leeds, around him he becomes a better player. So that sort of price tag, it could be something that they look at.”

McKennie, who is currently away competing in the Copa America with the US, made 20 appearances for Leeds while on loan from Juve.

He struggled for form throughout his spell in West Yorkshire but his time at the club was hardly stable, it’s fair to say. The loss to Nottingham Forest on his debut resulted in Jesse Marsch being sacked and the American went on to play under three more managers before the end of the season at Elland Road, with Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all having stints in charge.