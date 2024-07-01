Leeds United's 14 summer transfer window exits, expected next to follow and signing in sight

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Jul 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 18:09 BST
Two major Leeds United deals are nearing completion, which would take the number of ins or outs up to 16 after just two and a half weeks of the summer transfer window.

Eighteen-year-old star Archie Gray is poised to seal a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur with the club’s former Whites loanee Joe Rodon set to head the other way as part of a permanent switch to Elland Road. Rodon’s arrival would mark the first signing of the summer although Brenden Aaronson will also be ‘new’ to the squad upon returning from last season’s loan spell with Union Berlin. On the exits front, Charlie Cresswell was also poised to seal a switch to French side Toulouse for £3.8m but the deal has now collapsed. Young midfielder Darko Gyabi, though, is expected to seal another loan switch to Plymouth Argyle. The summer window will remain open for another nine weeks but there has already been plenty of movement at Elland Road and here we run through United’s summer transfer business so far.

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

1. OUT: Luke Ayling (released, joined Middlesbrough)

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer.Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt made permanent, announced in January, completed in the summer.

2. OUT: Robin Koch (sold to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt made permanent, announced in January, completed in the summer.Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Photo Sales
Loan move to Real Betis made permanent.

3. OUT: Marc Roca (Sold to Real Betis)

Loan move to Real Betis made permanent.Photo: Fran Santiago

Photo Sales
Re-joined Everton on a second season-long loan deal.

4. OUT: Jack Harrison (loaned to Everton)

Re-joined Everton on a second season-long loan deal.Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan deal.

5. OUT: Sonny Perkins (loaned to Leyton Orient)

Joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan deal.Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Released upon his contract expiring.

6. OUT: Ian Poveda (released)

Released upon his contract expiring.Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadTottenham Hotspur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.