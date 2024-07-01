Leeds United's 14 summer transfer window exits, expected next to follow and signing in sight

Eighteen-year-old star Archie Gray is poised to seal a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur with the club’s former Whites loanee Joe Rodon set to head the other way as part of a permanent switch to Elland Road. Rodon’s arrival would mark the first signing of the summer although Brenden Aaronson will also be ‘new’ to the squad upon returning from last season’s loan spell with Union Berlin. On the exits front, Charlie Cresswell was also poised to seal a switch to French side Toulouse for £3.8m but the deal has now collapsed. Young midfielder Darko Gyabi, though, is expected to seal another loan switch to Plymouth Argyle. The summer window will remain open for another nine weeks but there has already been plenty of movement at Elland Road and here we run through United’s summer transfer business so far.