A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

Leeds United have less than six weeks to wait until their season opener against Portsmouth and it's fair to say they have work to do in the transfer market. The Whites have already allowed Jack Harrison, Marc Roca and Sonny Perkins to leave the club and it seems a few more exits are on the verge of completion.

With players leaving the club, Leeds will be keen to make additions to Daniel Farke's squad over the coming weeks as they prepare for a push for promotion at the second time of asking. Here, the YEP round-up some of the latest transfer news.

Palace eye Sessegnon

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking into the signing of former Tottenham man Ryan Sessegnon, who has been linked with a move to Leeds United. Sessegnon is a free agent after being released by Spurs this summer and it seems he has plenty of suitors.

Leeds are said to be one of the clubs who have made contact with the players agent, alongside West Ham United, but according to Alan Nixon, Palace are taking a look, too. Such interest might make it hard for Leeds to get a deal done for the left wing-back, who can play further forward if needed.

However, it's clear the club are in need of full-back options this summer, particularly with Junior Firpo one of those who could reportedly be sold. Sam Byram has seen his contract extended but on the right side the Whites have seen Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh and Connor Roberts leave the club, with the latter returning to Burnley. Archie Gray's expected sale limits options even further at right-back, as does Jamie Shackleton's lack of a new deal.

As such, should Leeds make a move to sign Sessegnon, they would be able to provide him with first-team opportunities which might not be guaranteed in the Premier League. Palace are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville.

Kamara sell-on

Rangers would be set to receive something of a cash windfall should Leeds United sell Glen Kamara to French club Rennes. The Ligue 1 side are said to be keen on the Finland international who joined the Whites last summer from Ibrox for a fee thought to have been around £5 million.

Leeds would have owed Rangers another £500,000 had they won promotion to the top flight last season, but according to the Daily Record, Rangers could still benefit financially from Kamara this summer, with the club holding a sell-on clause.