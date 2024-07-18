Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s opening game of the season against Portsmouth will be shown on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network in the United States of America as part of the EFL’s new deal with CBS Sports.

The American network has struck an exclusive, multi-deal, multi-platform rights agreement to air at least 250 EFL matches each season across the EFL’s divisions, the Carabao Cup and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Coverage begins in August and will run to the end of the 2027/28 season, with games shown live on Paramount+ and selected fixtures also featuring on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

An EFL statement said: “With 1,891 fixtures each season, the EFL is home to some of the most respected, popular and successful football competitions in the world, captivating supporters across the globe. At the end of the 2023/24 season, the EFL ranked as the highest-attended League body in Europe with 21.5 million fans welcomed through the turnstiles for a Championship, League One or League Two fixture.”

Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports added: “The exciting action and prestige of the EFL, as the oldest league in the world, adds tremendous value to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio. With the EFL’s compelling storylines and growing popularity coupled with our first-class coverage, we look forward to further elevating this league in the U.S. CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for European football fans in this country with Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network as must-haves with their wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage.”

Leeds United’s status as one of 26 EFL clubs with significant American investment was highlighted by the EFL as part of the background to the deal, along with the presence of US Men’s National team players. The Whites are owned by investment vehicle 49ers Enterprises, who also own the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise. USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who featured in Copa America this summer back home, is returning to Leeds to be a part of Daniel Farke’s plans this season as the lone American representative in the squad since Tyler Adams departed for Bournemouth. Leeds are well supported Stateside, not only by expats but US-born fans involved in the numerous supporters groups within the Leeds United Americas umbrella. The Leeds United Americas lists 32 locations in the USA with supporters club branches. They will be some of the target market for the new CBS deal, which will feature a minimum of 155 live Championship matches, all of the play-off matches and a minimum of 30 Carabao Cup games. CBS Sports can select further matches for broadcast, no later than two weeks before, with EFL Clubs able to stream remaining fixtures for international fans.

The Championship opener at Elland Road on August 10, when newly-promoted Portsmouth travel to West Yorkshire, will be one of four EFL fixtures chosen to be shown on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.