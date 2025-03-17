Former Leeds United fan-favourite Stuart Dallas will be recognised for his efforts at international level later this year.

Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas is one of two Northern Ireland internationals set to be inducted into the prestigious Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame later this year.

Dallas will join experienced former Rangers, Southampton and Aston Villa midfielder Steven Davis in being recognised for his distinguished playing career at the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association (NIFWA) Awards in May. The event will see top Irish League talent crowned as Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Manager of the Year.

But two former players will also be recognised, with Dallas returning to the awards night where he was crowned Irish League Player and Young Player of the Year back in 2011, while playing for Crusaders. "I have fond memories of winning Player of the Year during my time with Crusaders,” the former Leeds man said. “It's an honour to return the awards all these years later, to join the Hall of Fame."

Dallas to be recognised with Hall of Fame induction

He and Davis are both regarded as two of Northern Ireland’s best footballing exports, having gone on to enjoy excellent careers in England and Scotland. Former Rangers midfielder Davis said: "It's an incredible honour to be inducted into the Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame alongside genuine greats such as George Best and Harry Gregg. It was always a privilege to represent my country and the people of Northern Ireland. To receive an accolade like this is incredible."

Dallas officially retired from playing 11 months ago, having been unable to fully recover from a horrific leg injury picked up during Leeds’ 2021/22 Premier League campaign. The versatile midfielder clashed with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and suffered a broken femur which required surgery.

The Northern Ireland international remained in West Yorkshire for rehabilitation but after virtually two full seasons out of action, confirmed his decision to call it a day last April. Dallas played 266 times for Leeds across an incredible nine-year spell, having joined from Brentford in the summer of 2015.

Leeds legend flourished under Bielsa

Initially a winger, Dallas adopted a number of roles across the pitch and as with so many of his teammates, flourished under Marcelo Bielsa. The tireless midfielder was virtually ever-present in white as the club’s 16-year wait for Premier League football ended with the 2019/20 Championship title.

Dallas continued to impress as Leeds stamped their mark on the Premier League under Bielsa, famously scoring an injury-time winner for the 10-man Whites at Manchester City in April 2021. The Elland Road legend is equally revered in Northern Ireland, for whom he played 62 times between 2011 and 2022.

Since retiring from football last year, Dallas has still been a regular presence at Leeds games, only this time as a TV pundit for the likes of Sky Sports and ITV. The 33-year-old was most recently at Portsmouth earlier this month where he put faith in Daniel Farke’s side to achieve what he did five years ago.

“We’ll find out what that group of players is all about [vs Millwall, a game they won last week],” he told ITV following that defeat at Fratton Park. “You look at Sheffield United, they got beat by Leeds on the Monday night and responded with back-to-back victories, so we’ll see what this group of players is all about. I have loads of faith in them. I think they’ll be okay this season but it's a big blow for them today.”