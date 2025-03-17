Leeds United fans might remember a memorable goal scored on their former winger's debut.

Former Leeds United loanee Mustapha Carayol is still going strong at 36 and made his debut for new club Wealdstone on Saturday.

Vanarama National League outfit Wealdstone confirmed the signing of Carayol on a short-term deal over the weekend, with the winger going straight into the matchday squad for their weekend fixture against Eastleigh. He started on the substitute's bench before being introduced as his new side drew 3-3.

A club statement on Saturday said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of free agent winger Mustapha Carayol on a permanent deal. Primarily a wide player, the former Gambian international is able to play through the middle as either an attacking midfielder or a striker.

Carayol’s next move confirmed

“Mustapha brings a wealth of experience to his Stones move, with over 300 career appearances, including 124 in the Championship and over 200 across League One and League Two. Mustapha takes the no.11 shirt and goes straight into today’s matchday squad to face Eastleigh.”

Wealdstone become club number 19 for Carayol, whose long career has taken him up and down the country as well as brief stints in Turkey and Cyprus. The winger was on the books of League One outfit Exeter City until his release in January, having made just six appearances.

Leeds were Carayol’s 10th club back in January 2016 when he joined on a six-month loan from Middlesbrough. The Gambian international played just 14 games across all competitions for the Whites but is well remembered for one particular moment.

Remembering that Elland Road goal

Similarly to last weekend, Carayol was thrown in at the deep end to make his Leeds debut 24 hours after signing, with manager Steve Evans opting to start his new winger in an FA Cup clash against Rotherham United. And the reward came shortly before half-time as the debutant rifled a wonderful effort beyond Millers goalkeeper Lee Camp and into the roof of the net.

First to celebrate with the debut goalscorer was a young Liam Cooper, while Sam Byram was also involved in the starting line-up that day. Stuart Dallas came off the bench for Evans’s side in a comfortable 2-0 win, while a young Kalvin Phillips watched on from the substitute’s bench.

Carayol scored against Brentford later that month but failed to find the net again as Leeds’ campaign fizzled out, with the winger deciding on a return to parent club Middlesbrough the following summer despite interest in a permanent deal from Elland Road chiefs.

The seven-cap Gambia international left Boro for Nottingham Forest later that summer but failed to impress, with a brief spell at Ipswich Town preceding spells in Cyprus and Turkey. Carayol returned to the UK when signing for Gillingham in 2021, leaving for Burton Albion in 2022 and then Exeter City two years later.

All in all, Carayol made more than 300 appearances across the EFL, most of which came at Middlesbrough and Torquay United. The attacker also featured for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bristol Rovers, Lincoln City and Crawley Town.