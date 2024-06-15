Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Work at Elland Road is already well underway as Leeds United plan for another busy summer ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season. Daniel Farke’s side will fight for the second-tier title again after losing last month’s play-off final but the more optimistic fan can at least look forward to another year of improvement, rather than the likely relegation scrap that would have followed promotion.

The transfer window officially opened on Friday and a number of United’s Championship rivals have already started to work on their respective summer shopping lists. Farke’s men will be the team to beat next season and the other 23 second-tier sides will harbour hope of joining them in the automatic promotion race. With that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines from across the division.

Rovers signing confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of teenage star Aodhan Doherty from Linfield, following a breakout season. The 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international has signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park, having made 13 first-team appearances before his 18th birthday under former Leeds striker David Healy.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m glad it’s got sorted and hopefully I can get going from the very start and do the best that I can and work my way up to the first team,” Doherty said of his move. “It’s a very big move for me and my family. I’ve always dreamt of being a professional footballer and so I’m glad to come over here and get a chance to play in England, and hopefully I can succeed.”

Corberan concern

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer insists speculation linking Carlos Corberan with the vacant Leicester City job will ‘concern’ a West Brom side aiming for another promotion push. Corberan and former Brighton boss Graham Potter are thought to be among the front-runners to take over at Leicester, who saw title-winning manager Enzo Maresca join Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, this would be a great opportunity for any manager to manage in the Premier League, but Carlos Corberan is not the only name that’s been linked with the Leicester job,” Palmer told Football League World. “Graham Potter’s name has been linked with the Leicester job. So it is a worry for West Brom, because of the job that Carlos Corberan had done last season. But it’s not going to be an easy job to take over at Leicester.”

Second Boro arrival

Middlesbrough have confirmed the agreement of a deal to sign Delano Burgzorg from German outfit Mainz for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract and has Championship experience, having scored seven goals in 33 appearances while on loan at Huddersfield Town last season. He becomes their second signing after Luke Ayling joined on a free transfer.