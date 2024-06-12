Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s summer work is already well underway as Daniel Farke and those above plan for another Championship promotion push. Play-off final defeat to Southampton last month was a crushing blow but the club are far better-placed to improve than they were 12 months ago and will hope to be up there again with a 90-point total.

Leeds are the bookies’ favourites to win promotion next season but there will be 23 teams looking to defy the odds, with all now planning for the opening of the summer transfer window on Friday. There is already plenty going on across the division and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest news from across the Championship.

West Brom deal

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Macron will supply their kits from next season onwards, having reached a multi-year agreement with the Italian sportswear brand. The Baggies had been with Puma since 2018 but will now switch to the Bologna-based company who currently supply kits for the likes of Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday Stoke City.

Unlike many other major brands, Macron do not develop template kits with slight tweaks for each club they represent. The brand design bespoke options for each team and West Brom are said to have been working on the new kits for 12 months.

Mark Miles, West Brom’s managing director, said: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Macron, who have shown us incredible due care and attention since we began working with them 12 months ago. During this period, they have created bespoke kits we’re confident our players and supporters will enjoy wearing. Macron are an ever-evolving, innovative sports brand who we look forward to working with over the coming years.”

Neil contract stance

Sunderland are reportedly ‘confident’ they can come to an agreement with Dan Neil despite seeing initial talks break down. The Northern Echo reports that those in charge at the Stadium of Light are keen to tie Neil down to a longer-term contract, with his current deal expiring in 2026.

Neil was a regular starter at 16th-placed Sunderland last season, with only three outfield players registering more Championship minutes. The 22-year-old is seen as a core member of the Black Cats’ young and exciting squad but is thought to be waiting on the conclusion of the club’s manager search, with no permanent boss in place since the sacking of Michael Beale in February.

QPR boost

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the extension of striker Sinclair Armstrong’s contract. The Championship club have not confirmed the length of extension but the move to tie the 20-year-old down will fend off reports of interest from Crystal Palace and Celtic.