Leeds United man Junior Firpo has taken his creative streak into post-season international football, with a significant impact for Dominican Republic against British Virgin Islands.

The Concacaf 'Road to 2026' qualifier went the way of Firpo's side, who celebrated a comfortable 4-0 victory Estadio Panamericano San Cristóbal. The result puts Dominican Republic third in Group E on three points from two games, three behind Guatemala and Jamaica.

Dominican Republic took an early lead through Elche forward Rafael Núñez Mata and a long range strike that veered away from the goalkeeper. Firpo, playing in an offensive midfield role, almost like a right-sided number 10, got involved in the 13th minute to bring about a second goal. The Leeds man's run in behind tempted Troy Caesar into a clumsy challenge and Dorny Romero converted the resulting penalty for a 2-0 lead. Another spectacular curling goal, from distance, from the right boot of Mata took the game away from the visitors completely inside 31 minutes.

The game's fourth goal, laid on by Firpo, arrived in stoppage time at the end of the game. Firpo managed to slip past a defender and slide a ball through for Romero to grab his second.

Dominican Republic are back in Concacaf Qualifying action in September with games against Bermuda and Dominica, allowing Firpo to finally enjoy some downtime after a season that saw him re-emerge as a player of importance at club level. Though he missed the start of the season with a knee problem and didn't properly get going until the turn of the year, Firpo's seven assists helped him to rewrite some of his Elland Road story. Injury problems, illness and defensive difficulties plagued him in the Premier League after a high-profile move from Barcelona, but his offensive output in the Championship made him a dangerous and influential part of Daniel Farke's side. That, in turn, led to a softening of attitudes towards the left-back in the stands. The 27-year-old also came in for credit for staying put last summer when so many of his colleagues headed for the exit door following relegation.