Published 3rd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

The Leeds United owners look to be closing in on the purchase of another footballing giant.

Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises look set to expand their sporting portfolio with reports suggesting a ‘deal in principle’ has been agreed to take over Rangers. Whites chairman Paraag Marathe is said to have co-led negotiations as part of a US consortium looking to purchase at least 51 per cent of the Scottish Premiership giants, with ‘growing confidence’ a deal can be ratified before next season.

The YEP understands figures at Leeds would be open to the idea of multi-club ownership, a model that has proven successful elsewhere across Europe. But how ready is the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers to spend not only in West Yorkshire, but north of the border too?

49ers Enterprises are among some of the richest football club owners in England, with their wealth comparable to many big-spending top-flight outfits. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a fresh look at their net worth compared to a host of Premier League and top-end Championship rivals.

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises.

1. Net worth compared

Here is the reported net worth of all Premier League club owners and how they compare to the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £190m

2. Burnley - Alan Pace

Reported net worth: £190m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £210m

3. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £210m Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £1.3bn

4. Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £1.3bn Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £2.1bn

5. AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley

Reported net worth: £2.1bn Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Reported net worth: £3.3bn

6. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Reported net worth: £3.3bn Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

