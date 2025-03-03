Last season’s League One champions Pompey held Leeds to a madcap 3-3 draw in August’s reverse fixture at Elland Road and John Mousinho’s side still have their necks well above water in their quest to avoid the drop. Pompey sit 17th and eight points clear of the dropzone, despite a raft of injuries for Mousinho’s side whose recent winning run was ended with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Portsmouth approached the contest following three-straight wins but defeat at Kenilworth Road was then followed by more bad news on the injuries front.

Leeds, meanwhile, also saw their winning run ended in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to West Brom who left Elland Road with a 1-1 draw. Whilst not exactly being at Portsmouth’s levels, Leeds also have injuries to contend with, and boss Daniel Farke provided more news on that front after the weekend draw with the Baggies.

Pompey and Leeds both have a full week to prepare for next Sunday’s contest - moved to a very early 12 noon kick-off for coverage on Sky Sports – but nine men are now definitely out across both sides and three more are doubts. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps.

Callum Lang (out) Portsmouth forward Lang netted a brace against Leeds in August's crazy 3-3 draw at Elland Road and eight more league goals followed for the player who is currently the team's top scorer. Lang, though, is now out for the rest of the season having torn his hamstring in last month's 2-0 win at Oxford United. A very big blow.

Hayden Matthews (out) A bombshell one and the first instalment of a major fresh double defensive blow for Pompey. The club's Australian international centre-back Matthews suffered an ankle injury in last month's victory against Queens Park Rangers and boss John Mousinho revealed at the weekend that the 20-year-old would need surgery and was now out for the rest of the campaign.

Rob Atkinson (out) The second part of Pompey's double fresh defensive blow, boss Mousinho revealing at the weekend that the club's Bristol City loanee defender Atkinson will be facing around six to eight weeks out with a calf injury suffered in last month's 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Conor Shaughnessy (out) Another Portsmouth centre-back out, Pompey's ex-Leeds defender Shaughnessy suffering a hamstring injury during last month's 2-1 win at home to Cardiff City, a blow which was expected to leave the defender facing six to eight weeks out. Won't be facing his former side.

Ibane Bowat (out) A fourth centre-back option out for John Mousinho's side, 22-year-old ex-Fulham defender Bowat still on the comeback trail from rupturing his patella tendon in September in a training session.