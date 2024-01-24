David Wagner makes Norwich City demand as Canaries boss eyes Leeds United first

David Wagner has called on his Norwich City side to show bravery this evening as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Norwich have found form since the turn of the year, picking up seven Championship points from a possible nine to see them move back into the play-off picture.

However, if they are to pick up three more points this evening, they will have to do something no other Championship team has done and that's beat Leeds on home soil. The Whites have made Elland Road something of a fortress this season and at the time of writing they are 14 games unbeaten in West Yorkshire.

Wagner, then, knows Norwich, who Leeds beat 3-2 in the reverse fixture, have their work cut out if they're to see off United and move back into the top six this evening.

"This is the next step," Wagner said, as per the official club website. "We have to make sure we're focused on what we've done in recent weeks to show the bravery. We're looking forward to this challenge, and it'll be a great occasion.

"These are the types of games you love to be involved in. There's a lot of confidence back in the dressing room after recent results. Everyone has to push as hard as they can.

"We have a competitive squad. There's a lot of healthy players pushing for the shirt. You have to work very hard, it's still a long season to go. We take it game by game. Nothing is decided after Wednesday, regardless of the result.

"Leeds have progressed since our last game. There will be no secrets between us. Wednesday's results will be decided by the small margins, and we need to push them on our side in big moments."

Norwich travel to Elland Road without any fresh injury concerns, with Danny Batth and Grant Hanley being ruled out.