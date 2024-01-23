Liverpool confirm 'interest' in Leeds United-linked £6.5m full-back

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders admits there is 'interest' in reported Leeds United target Calvin Ramsay following his recall from Preston North End earlier this month.

Ramsay's loan spell at Deepdale was cut short due to a lack of minutes, helped in no part by injury issues. The right-back made just two appearances for Preston and any move this month will require a guarantee of more regular football.

Leeds have been linked with a loan move for the 20-year-old this month and Daniel Farke's side are in the market for defensive reinforcements, particularly at right-back. And Lijnders, who was on press conference duties in place of Jurgen Klopp, suggested another temporary move could benefit the youngster who arrived at Anfield for £6.5million in 2022.

"Him and Nat [Phillips] are good examples," Lijnders said of Ramsay. "There is interest, which is good. We have to find with the agent, with himself, with the clubs the right decision for the player. "He needs to have game-time, he needs to play and have a lot of success. That's why I liked the move of Fabio [Carvalho] for example (who joined Hull City) with Tyler [Morton]. Our head of loans Matt Newberry needs a holiday after this for sure!

"These boys all have potential otherwise they would not be with use but they need the right pathway. A good loan can do wonders."

Ramsay is expected to attract interest from other Championship clubs, providing they are willing to take a gamble on his injury issues. But as with their decision to recall Fabio Carvalho and send him to Hull, guaranteed minutes will be a key factor in deciding his next destination.

Leeds have been linked with a number of full-back this month, including Burnley's Connor Roberts and Neco Williams of Nottingham Forest. Right-back is thought to be the priority, with Luke Ayling and Djed Spence both leaving the club this month.

Speaking ahead of the Whites' Championship fixture at home to Norwich City on Wednesday, manager Daniel Farke insisted those in charge remained alert to their potential transfer needs between now and next week's deadline.