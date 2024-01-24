Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire Evening Post's chief football and Leeds United writer Graham Smyth has been speaking about Joe Rodon and his exemplary commitment to his loan club. Rodon was snapped up on a loan deal by the Whites ahead of this season, and he has proved one of the signings of the season.

Fans are already calling for the Welsh centre-back to be signed permanently, with his stock rising quickly due to performances this season. Rodon had struggled for game time at Tottenham following his move from Swansea City, but he is now showing the kind of development that is likely to turn the heads of those at Spurs.

In the meantime, Rodon is grafting away, helping Leeds' promotion bid to no-end, and his performances have earned him special praise from Smyth, who believes the centre-back is showing a level of commitment you don't always see from loan players.

He said: "The celebration of the goal kick, in the 97th minute, when he shepherds the ball behind and roars in the faces of those in the South Stand....that is a player who is absolutely all in. You can sometimes wonder about the commitment of a loan player.