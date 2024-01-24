'Absolutely all in' - Leeds United loan star given glowing review as promotion chase verdict given
Joe Rodon has received praise for his performances at Leeds United and his commitment to the club.
The Yorkshire Evening Post's chief football and Leeds United writer Graham Smyth has been speaking about Joe Rodon and his exemplary commitment to his loan club. Rodon was snapped up on a loan deal by the Whites ahead of this season, and he has proved one of the signings of the season.
Fans are already calling for the Welsh centre-back to be signed permanently, with his stock rising quickly due to performances this season. Rodon had struggled for game time at Tottenham following his move from Swansea City, but he is now showing the kind of development that is likely to turn the heads of those at Spurs.
In the meantime, Rodon is grafting away, helping Leeds' promotion bid to no-end, and his performances have earned him special praise from Smyth, who believes the centre-back is showing a level of commitment you don't always see from loan players.
He said: "The celebration of the goal kick, in the 97th minute, when he shepherds the ball behind and roars in the faces of those in the South Stand....that is a player who is absolutely all in. You can sometimes wonder about the commitment of a loan player.
"They can be perfectly professional, and they can play well, but you can wonder how much it really means to them if Leeds go up or don't go up when they are on tens of thousands per week, when they have a job waiting for them back at their parent clubs. If Leeds don't go up, they won't have to suffer the consequences, but Rodon to me, looks like someone who would be absolutely devastated if this didn't end in promotion. He looks invested."