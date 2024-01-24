Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'What an honour' - Leeds United favourite vows to repay fans' support after local business' clever gesture

Leeds United fan favourite Luke Ayling has described a temporary renaming of The Old Peacock pub opposite Elland Road which now bears his name as 'an honour'.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 24th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT

The popular matchday watering hole has been renamed 'The Luke Ale Inn' until the end of the season as a tribute to the United defender who earlier this month joined Middlesbrough on loan until the expiry of his contract this summer.

Ayling was unable to attend Leeds' 2-1 home win over Preston North End at the weekend due to training commitments for his new club, but plans are in place for the promotion-winning full-back to return to Elland Road at some point this year in order to bid farewell to the supporters he played in front of for seven-and-a-half years.

Ayling responded to The Old Peacock's play-on-words renaming with a social media post on Wednesday morning, which read: "What an honour. Can't wait to get in and have a pint once the season is over."

Ever the professional, Ayling first and foremost reiterated his focus on the task at hand with loan club Boro, but fully intends to meet-and-greet Leeds supporters once the 2023/24 season has concluded, extending a generous offer to those on the day.

"Obviously I am really focused on making sure I do everything I can to push on at Middlesbrough but one day I'll be back to say goodbye and the drinks are on me."

The 32-year-old represented Leeds on 268 occasions, skippering the side over 80 times throughout the duration of his stay at Elland Road.

