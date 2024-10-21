Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have not given up looking for a free agent midfielder to help plug the gap left by injuries to key men

Daniel Farke says Leeds United are closer to a decision on a free agent signing but has laughed off the extensive list of players linked with Thorp Arch trials.

Leeds are in the market for a defensive midfielder and Farke would like any new arrival to be experienced and able to cover centre-back as well.

French midfielder Josuha Guilavogui was pictured with a Leeds fan ahead of the Elland Road clash with Sheffield United on Friday night and the YEP understands he remains one of a small number the Whites have been monitoring. Farke revealed last week that there had been 'special guests' at the training ground but his policy is not to discuss names in public until they officially sign. And he poked fun at at some of the press speculation over who has been close to joining the Championship promotion favourites.

“A bit closer, latest by the end of the next week we will have a decision made but it can happen quick and let’s see," said Farke.

"Lucas Radebe was around, I was surprised he didn't bring his boots because I wanted the Chief on the training pitch. He was more in the canteen for some great food. Unbelievable guy, great to have him around. A few guests doesn't mean they are just triallists.

"I've been reading the reports - we wouldn't have that much space to have all the players linked with being on trial, sometimes it's funny. Yes there were a few people around, it doesn't just mean there are people here on trial, competing against each other. I don't lift the curtain. We don't speak about behind closed doors. What we do is on a professional level and we stick to the rules."

Ex-West Ham United and Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyaté is another the club have looked at in recent weeks following the knee injuries both Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Max Wober. Ampadu has not had surgery and is expected back in January, but both Gruev and Wober required operations for meniscus damage. Wober could return to the squad prior to the November international break but Gruev is expected to be out for months rather than weeks.

Farke has been left with just two senior central midfielders in Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, backed up by teenager Charlie Crew who is yet to be tested at Championship level.