Leeds United training set for special guest appearance and first meeting ahead of Sheffield United clash
The South African is in the United Kingdom as a guest of the club this week and will attend one of Daniel Farke's training sessions ahead of the weekend's return to Championship action, a club spokesperson confirmed.
Radebe will be the special guest at Friday evening's game that sees promotion-chasing Leeds and their Yorkshire rivals do battle.
It is the first time Radebe will have attended a match at Elland Road since the 2022/23 season, when he spectated Leeds' 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.
"Now at the age of 55, Radebe’s legacy continues to this day in the city of Leeds," a club statement read.
"We are delighted to welcome Lucas back to Elland Road and he will be brought out onto the pitch at half-time in front of the fans, so please give him a huge welcome!
"We all look forward to you coming back, Chief!"
The former Elland Road skipper will meet with current club captain Ethan Ampadu at the training ground for the first time this week, undoubtedly imparting wisdom which saw him play over 250 times for the Whites.
