Pascal Struijk has joined the chorus of praise for Leeds United new boys Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell after their dominant display against Sheffield United.

Manager Daniel Farke described it as the new partnership's best display so far after they showcased a defensive solidity to go with their obvious passing ability in a comfortable 2-0 win. Any concerns over an open, basketball-style game were soon allayed as Tanaka and Rothwell helped Leeds to dominate possession and control the Blades' attempts to counter attack. They were, admittedly, aided by the visitors' struggle to keep the ball but much of that was down to the pressure bearing down on any Blades player in possession.

With the ball, Rothwell was adventurous and effective. He led the team in key passes [the final pass leading to a shot] with three and yet despite often eschewing the safe option he also topped the passing accuracy chart with a stunning 92.2 per cent from 64 passes. Four of his eight crosses were accurate and all seven of his long balls found their man. It was his corner from which Struijk gave Leeds the lead. Off the ball, no one in a white shirt made more than Rothwell's three interceptions, although Joe Rodon matched him, and the midfielder won both of his duels and blocked a shot.

Tanaka, for his part, made 75 passes with 89.3 per cent accuracy and hit his man with four of six long balls. Keeping Leeds on the front foot, he completed a dozen passes into the final third and on 10 occasions passed Leeds 10 yards closer to the Blades' goal. He provided one key pass, won two free-kicks, made two clearances, one interception and blocked a shot. The Japan international won four of his eight duels

"I feel like they were amazing," said Struijk of the midfield pair. "They did all the work without the ball and with the ball. Both of them played really well."

According to the skipper, who wears the armband in the absence of Ethan Ampadu, the summer signings are not as vocal as the players they have replaced - ex-Whites man Barry Douglas told the YEP in the summer that Rothwell was one of the quieter operators in the Blackburn changing room they shared. But Struijk is content that their football is speaking for them.

"I feel like they're not as loud as our other two midfielders, but you can see the quality on the ball that they have," said Struijk. "Of course Ao doesn't speak as much. Joe is already experienced, he knows the game and speaks a bit more. They're just two top players."

What pleased Farke in particular was how carefully both Rothwell and Tanaka picked their first passes to start Leeds attacks and ensure they did not present their side with problems.

"I think it was their best performance," he said. "We need this against a really good side. Joe Rothwell has hardly played 90 minutes in the last two years and has to deliver a lot for us. Ao Tanaka in his first steps in English football. Right now with them both it's not the perfect blend you dream for so we have to adapt our style slightly, be more careful what passes we play because we don't have players who are outstanding to recover the ball again. Credit to them.

"They are our motor, they initialise our attacks and send the message how we are to attack the game. They need to be smart. Sheffield United are always so structured and lurk for winnings of the ball in the centre and are ordinarily unbelievable on the counter. The first pass today was crucial. Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka had many good first passes. The feeling for which pass is necessary was crucial."