A number of key Leeds United players have improved massively under the German.

Neil Redfearn has praised Daniel Farke for developing Willy Gnonto’s tactical game and work-rate since arriving at Leeds United.

Gnonto had one of his quieter games during Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough, but the 21-year-old did get on the scoresheet, fumbling home the opener from close range after Boro goalkeeper Seny Dieng’s mistake. The man on the opposite side was Leeds’ hero on the night, with Dan James involved in all three goals, but Gnonto’s efforts did not go amiss.

Boro were far more dangerous down their right with Anfernee Dijksteel regularly bombing beyond tricky winger Ben Doak, but Gnonto was regularly tracking back with just as much urgency to help Max Wober out. The Italian has regularly been praised for his influence going forward but Redfearn was keen to point out that defensive effort following Tuesday’s win.

“When he first came, Gnonto for me, did not work enough,” Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds. “He didn’t get into positions enough. I look at him now, and I don’t know what Daniel Farke has done with him, but he works his socks off and he gets in positions. The tactical side of him is really switched on. He understands his role and gets into good positions - Dan James is the same.”

Tuesday’s win was very much thanks to the trio behind the striker, with all three of Gnonto, James and Brenden Aaronson producing solid performances and goals to boot. Farke opted to have Mateo Joseph lead the line but the 21-year-old struggled to exert his influence going forward.

Joseph did press brilliantly and after tiring around the hour mark, was replaced by Joel Piroe. And as space opened up in those latter stages, it was the Dutchman who laid on James for the crucial second goal - that bit of quality Redfearn believes is the difference between the two strikers.

“I think what happened is he [Joseph] got caught up in that early exchange, they dropped deep Boro and sort of denied space," the former Whites boss added. “[Leeds] got the goal and it looked like it was going to go one way, and a lot of the build up didn’t really go through him.

“It sort of went to the switches of play to wide players. The only thing I would say about him is there were countless balls flashed across the box from crossing positions and he never really got himself where he looked like he could score.

“That was the only criticism I would have of him because they didn’t really play through him. He’s a young guy, finding his feet. Piroe has more games under his belt and is more of an established player, but you could tell the difference when Piroe came on.”