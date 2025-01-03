Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have a decision to make on their left-back’s future.

Leeds United will be losing one of their leaders if Junior Firpo opts to find pastures new in the summer, according to manager Daniel Farke.

Firpo is one of three first-team squad members whose current contract expires in the summer - Sam Byram and Josuha Guilavogui being the other two - and the apparent lack of talks over an extension has fuelled uncertainty over his future. As of New Year’s Day, the 28-year-old is free to speak with foreign clubs and can come to a pre-contract agreement, effectively confirming an exit once this season is up.

Farke has swatted away recent questions on Firpo’s future, instead urging his left-back to focus on recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for almost a month. But the Dominican Republic international’s growing stature within the squad is difficult to ignore and any decision on his future will be a big one.

Farke’s Firpo verdict

“You also know how much I really rate Junior and Sam [Byram], how important they are for us,” Farke admitted earlier this season. “Also from their personality. When we speak about Junior, especially also the last game against Burnley, after a long travel, he also played a really good game.

“I was pleased with this and he's growing more and more, also into a leader role. He improves, also, his defensive skills. This is also what I like because he's outstanding in this league in going forward, you all know this, but also to be able to improve further on his defending behaviour.”

That hamstring injury has halted another impressive campaign for Firpo, who has regularly been linked with a return to former club Real Betis, but the defender is expected to return later this month and will hope to reclaim his starting place. For now, focus is solely on winning enough games to achieve promotion but the time will soon come when talks need to get underway.

Firpo on his Leeds future

Few would have anticipated Firpo to become such a crucial player at Leeds after a tough first two seasons in West Yorkshire, but the drop in opposition quality has allowed the defender’s confidence to grow. An improvement in performance levels has also made it easier for supporters to warm to his personality.

But the reality of football is that players move on and a return to Betis, the club where Firpo made his name as a young professional before joining Barcelona, cannot be ignored. It is a reality the player has not shied away from and something he explained during an exclusive interview for the YEP’s Inside Elland Road Newsletter in November.

"Football is like that," he said. "One day you are here, another day you are there. But this is the topic that I've been discussing with myself since we got relegated. Obviously, I could have done the same [as others who left], I could have gone away. I have my options, I think everyone knows, it's not a thing that I can hide. I had my options and I could go away, but as you say, my family is settled here. We are doing really good at the moment, but we don't know what the future will say for me.

"I don't know even what Leeds want to do with me. I don't know yet. We haven't had this conversation yet. The manager hasn't had this conversation yet with me. I think we are just focusing at the moment in playing every game, winning every game, win as many games as possible, and get us promoted. This is the target. And if I have to leave after the season, at least Leeds are going to be in the Premier League."