Fresh reports from Germany have linked Leeds United with one of Daniel Farke’s former players.

Leeds United continue to be linked with interest in Nico Elvedi and it seems the defender would be keen on a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elvedi emerged as a possible target for Leeds recently and German outlet BILD have provided a fresh update from their side. The German newspaper claim Daniel Farke wants to sign the defender ‘immediately’, with suggestions of a €10million (£8.2m) release clause.

Leeds have dismissed the reports as ‘speculation’ and maintain they are expecting a quiet January window, while there is also confusion regarding Elvedi’s release clause. BILD previously touted the €10m fee when Elvedi signed a new contract in September 2023, but recent reports have suggested a January move could cost slightly more.

Elvedi put pen to paper on that contract after the summer window closed, however, having wanted to leave initially. And Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus made clear just one month earlier that the experienced defender was keen on a move away.

Elvedi’s exit ‘desire’

"Nico has expressed a desire to move on after eight years, and we have said that we only want players who are 100 percent committed," Virkus said in the summer of 2023."We are in discussions with clubs. A decision will be made in the next two weeks, I can't give a date yet."

The decision was eventually made for Elvedi to sign a contract extension but, as BILD reported at the time, it merely ensured Gladbach could retain their defender’s transfer value going into the summer of 2024 and beyond. The well-respected German newspaper now claim the reported Leeds target extended his stay ‘under pressure from the club’ and with the assurance they would be receptive to offers.

Elvedi was once again keen to leave Gladbach in the summer and had even agreed a deal to join Wolves, which eventually fell through. The 28-year-old is thought to dream of a move to the Premier League, something Leeds cannot offer at this time but hope to be able to in the summer.

The Swiss defender has become an important player for a Monchengladbach side fighting for European football, but BILD suggest his reported release clause could be a ‘decisive factor’. As with any reports of this nature, however, there is a possibility of the player’s agents divulging information in order to scope out any interest in their player.

Defensive cover needed at Leeds

Leeds might be minded to keep an eye on defensive reinforcements, particularly when planning for a summer market in which they hope to be recruiting as a Premier League club. Promotion is the main goal this season but there will be little time to rest if that goal is achieved, with 49ers Enterprises keen to avoid the mistakes of previous owners and ready to invest.

Right-sided centre-back is an area of weakness in the current group, with little cover for the admittedly ever-present Joe Rodon. The only senior back-up at present would be 34-year-old Josuha Guilavogui, who is a central midfielder by trade and only signed a contract until June when arriving as a free agent in October. Nineteen-year-old James Debayo is yet to get his first-team break.