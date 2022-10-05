Leeds United have enjoyed a steady start to the season so far, but what have opposition managers thought about them?

Jesse Marsch will be content with how his men have begun the campaign, with the Whites currently 12th, with nine points from their first seven games.

There is room for improvement, but Leeds are on course to dodge the drop, as early in the season as it is.

A summer made up of plenty of business has helped, with new signings Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and others already making their impact felt.

But what have opposing managers said about Leeds after facing them in the Premier League?

We take a look below.

Wolves - Bruno Lage

After Leeds defeated Wolves 2-1 on the opening day, Lage, who has since been sacked, said: “I think we did a good game. I think we were the better team, we created a lot of chances, and we didn’t score. I’m happy with the performance, but not happy with the result.

“Nothing against the manager, they won, but there was a point in the first half I heard something I didn’t like. There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say.

“Most important thing is Leeds win, and congratulations to the manager and the team and the fans.”

Southampton - Ralph Hasenhuttl

The Whites had to settle for a 2-2 draw with the Saints, and Hasenhuttl said afterwards: “We know we need a reaction against a committed team.

“We expect an intense game. We have to be prepared for a tough one.

"They're a very committed team with a similar style to us. The 4-2-2-2 is something they have built up and you see all their behaviours are there to be dangerous in this shape. They've done well in the summer to bring new players in."

Chelsea - Thomas Tuchel

Leeds made easy work of Chelsea, and the result played a part in Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. Before departing, the German said: “We scored an own goal and gave an awfully cheap set-piece away and conceded from a set-piece.

“This has simply nothing to do with pressing, simply nothing to do with running less kilometres and nothing to do with the style of Leeds.

“We should not confuse these things. We were able to cope [with] that style, we were able to be the better team, we were able to be one [or] 2-0 ahead.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“We give an own goal away and the set-piece has nothing to do with anything. From there, of course then it's 2-0 and the belief is on top level and our body language from there, even in the 10 minutes before, was not like it was in the last match and that's how I felt.

“It’s surprising because you cannot be frustrated and if you play Leeds, mistakes happen. I don't see the connection we lost due to the style of Leeds.

“We knew what was coming, but the two goals that cost us the match have nothing to do with the style.”

Brighton - Graham Potter

Leeds were narrowly beaten by Brighton, losing 1-0, and after that game, Graham Potter, who is now with Chelsea, responded to criticism of the referee from Marsch.

He said: “I don’t pay too much attention to what happens in the opposite technical area, that is for them to be how they think they should be and I have full respect for that. Everyone has to act how they want to act and I have huge respect for Jesse Marsch, he’s a top coach, he’s had a fantastic career.

“I thought the referee was fine, no real opinion on the referee. I don’t concern myself too much with him, I can’t control his performance. I am too worried about my team and how the guys are playing.”

Everton - Frank Lampard

Leeds drew 1-1 with Everton at Elland Road, causing Frank Lampard to focus on Jack Harrison, saying: “Jack Harrison is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, no doubt in my mind.

“I’ve played with Jack and his development is amazing - I wouldn’t fancy playing against him.

“I thought [Nathan] Patterson was superb, because not only did he protect when he had to be nice and compact, but he had to get out and go 1-v-1 with Jack.”

Brentford - Thomas Frank

After Leeds suffered a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Brentford, Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “Today, we managed to score five goals, that’s the first time in the Premier League, which is crazy. We were such a threat going forward.

“I think we started the game fantastic, front-footed, energy, pressing, creating chances. We go in front, it was well deserved and, after that, I think between the boxes Leeds were a bit better than us.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has impressed in the Premier League and is one of the early contenders for the Brighton role

“They were on the ball more and their front four are really good between the lines, I must say. But they didn’t create anything in the first half. I know they scored the goal, but it was a bouncing ball that dropped. We need to do better in that situation.

“Second half, we were so dangerous on counter-attacks and created so many opportunities, and we also scored some goals there. That killed the game off.

“I think that Leeds did well, I must say that. Our lower defending needs to be better and we gave too many chances away compared to what we normally do in those situations, so that’s the thing we need to improve.

“I also said that with counter-attacks and set-pieces, if we did those well today, we win the game.”

Aston Villa - Steven Gerrard

Leeds held on to a point against Villa with 10 men, and there were some bitter words exchanged after the game, with Jesse Marsch accusing injury-hit Villa of wasting time.

Gerrard responded by saying: “He had a good game. Is there anything he got wrong? That’s a good game. If referees don’t get anything wrong it’s a good game, so well done to Stuart (Attwell).

“Was he (Marsch) happy with their time wasting when they went to 10? Works both ways. I’m not really interested in what Jesse thinks in his opinion.