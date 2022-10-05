A challenge in the second half of the Under 21s’ Papa John’s Trophy clash at Tranmere Rovers saw the 20-year-old given his marching orders by referee Martin Woods.

Greenwood was on a caution when he lunged in and although there was some confusion initially, Woods did not appear to show a second yellow and simply flashed his red.

Under 21s head coach Michael Skubala did not see the incident and said Greenwood felt it was a harsh decision.

“I think I was trying to make a sub for someone else at the time, I actually didn't see what happened,” he said.

"I'm not sure. As I turned around I just saw bodies, it's a difficult one. So I can't really call what happened there. But he said to me he was just a bit late. He didn't think he was too bad. I think he thinks he's come over the top a little bit.”

Leeds were 5-3 up at the time of the decision and hung on to win by the same scoreline, in their first Trophy outing of the season.

He became the second Leeds man to see red in the space of three days with his Tranmere dismissal, following Luis Sinisterra’s sending off for two bookable offences against Aston Villa.

SENT OFF - Sam Greenwood was red carded during Leeds United Under 21s Papa John's Trophy game against Tranmere in midweek. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

And although Greenwood will have to serve a three game suspension, unless of course Leeds appeal, it will not impact his availability for Marsch’s senior squad.

Suspensions picked up in the Trophy remain specific to that competition and if Greenwood, as expected, is handed a three game ban then he will not be free to play in it again for the 21s until the round of 16, should the Whites progress from Northern Group B.

The 20-year-old, who featured in central midfield for Skubala’s side at Prenton Park, has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season and started the Carabao Cup win over Barnsley at Elland Road.

