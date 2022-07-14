Barcelona have described Raphinha as a player who is ‘hugely talented with the ball at his feet’ and a ‘dead ball specialist’ in a statement confirming their signing of the Leeds United attacker.

The 25-year old is set to complete his move to the Nou Camp, subject to passing a medical, and it appears the Catalan side are delighted to have the Brazilian on board for the new season.

The club’s official website say that ‘the Brazilian’s daring style of play endeared him to the Elland Road faithful’ as they breakdown his career so far to their fan base.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement said: “After making his mark in Portugal, French club Rennes paid 21 million euros for the winger, making him their second most expensive player ever at the time.

“A successful spell in Ligue 1 attracted the attention of Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa and Raphinha made his move to the Premier League.

“In his first season under the Argentine coach, Raphina made 30 appearances, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

“The following season, in a struggling Leeds outfit, the Brazilian still managed 11 goals and three assists to help the Yorkshire club avoid relegation.

“The Brazilian’s daring style of play endeared him to the Elland Road faithful.”

The statement then goes on to describe Raphinha’s style of play as they see it, which highlights what Leeds will be missing and what Chelsea failed to secure this summer after transfer interest.

“Raphinha’s football skills are evident,” it added. “Hugely talented with the ball at his feet, he aims to beat his man with one-on-one dribbling.

“As a left-footed right winger, his natural tendency is to always try to get closer to the goal to provide an accurate cross for an assist or get a shot in on goal, precisely how most of his goals and assists have come to date.

“He is also a dead ball specialist. The accuracy of his left foot makes him a very dangerous player on both free kicks and on the edge of the area from corners.”

Raphinha is the second high profile player to exit Leeds this summer following the departure of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

However, the Yorkshire club have been busy splashing the cash and recruiting new faces for Jesse Marsch’s first team including Tyler Adams (£20m, RB Leipzig), Luis Sinisterra (£22.5m, Feyenoord) and Brenden Aaronson (£22.2m, Red Bull Salzburg).