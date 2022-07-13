Barcelona president makes Raphinha announcement after fee agreed with Leeds United

Raphinha is expected to be unveiled as a Barcelona player this Friday, according to club president Joan Laporta.

Speaking to local radio stations, the club official said: “This week we will present Dembele’s [contract] renewal and Raphinha.”

It remains unclear whether Barcelona will yet be able to register Raphinha or Ousmane Dembele given LaLiga’s salary restrictions and the Catalan club’s level of debt.

Barcelona's Spanish President Joan Laporta has been speaking about Raphinha (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, a fee has been agreed between Leeds and the Camp Nou side, understood to be £55 million with around £50 million of that figure being paid up front, per United’s demands.

Raphinha is flying to Spain in order to undergo a medical with Los Cules and is expected to agree personal terms.

Barcelona’s acquisition of the Leeds forward puts an end to one of this summer transfer window’s longest-running sagas, as Arsenal and Chelsea brace themselves for losing out on the player both made separate bids for.