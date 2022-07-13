Barcelona president makes Raphinha announcement after fee agreed with Leeds United

Raphinha is expected to be unveiled as a Barcelona player this Friday, according to club president Joan Laporta.
Speaking to local radio stations, the club official said: “This week we will present Dembele’s [contract] renewal and Raphinha.”
It remains unclear whether Barcelona will yet be able to register Raphinha or Ousmane Dembele given LaLiga’s salary restrictions and the Catalan club’s level of debt.
However, a fee has been agreed between Leeds and the Camp Nou side, understood to be £55 million with around £50 million of that figure being paid up front, per United’s demands.
Raphinha is flying to Spain in order to undergo a medical with Los Cules and is expected to agree personal terms.
Barcelona’s acquisition of the Leeds forward puts an end to one of this summer transfer window’s longest-running sagas, as Arsenal and Chelsea brace themselves for losing out on the player both made separate bids for.
The LaLiga giants are expected to formally announce Dembele’s contract extension – on vastly reduced terms – this Thursday, followed by a Raphinha unveiling on Friday, July 15.