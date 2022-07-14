Leeds have now spent a few days Down Under, braving the Australian winter, checking out the surf on the Gold Coast as well as hosting Q&A's and open training sessions.
The reason for Leeds' trip is participation in the Queensland Champions Cup and the first of three friendly fixtures in Australia takes place this morning as the Whites take on Brisbane Roar.
Jesse Marsch is set to hand unofficial debuts to several of his new signings with fans only having seen a glimpse of Marc Roca so far.
Keep up to date with all the build-up, minute-by-minute match coverage, post-match player ratings and reaction with the YEP's live match blog.
Brisbane Roar vs Leeds United: live match updates as fans get first glimpse of new signings
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 09:46
Leeds United team news
LUFC XI: Klaesson, Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Harrison; Roca, Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Aaronson; Gelhardt
Subs: Christy, Davis, Drameh, Gray, Llorente, Klich, Adams, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville, Sinisterra, Bamford
Leeds have arrived
And here come the players...
Pre-match verdict
Graham Smyth gives us the big match preview from the Cbus Super Stadium. Watch here.
In position
There he is. Not a holiday but a work trip, he insists.
Welcome to Oz
Chief football writer Graham Smyth is down at the Cbus Super Stadium this morning/evening where Leeds are facing Brisbane Roar.
We’ll have a live match blog followed by player ratings and quotes from Jesse Marsch.
Pre-season friendly No. 2 is on the way. Kick-off 10:45 UK time, or 19:45 local time