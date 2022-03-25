Dan James steps closer to World Cup, Leeds United target Rangers ace - key headlines

Dan James steps closer to World Cup

Leeds United winger Dan James played 88 minutes of Wales' historic 2-1 victory over Austria at the Cardiff City stadium last night.

A Gareth Bale goal in each half put the home side two goals ahead before the Dragons held on after Austria clawed one back.

The victory puts Robert Page's squad just one game away from the Wales' first World Cup qualification in 64 years.

Wales will face either Ukraine or Scotland in the play-off final in June, with the winner earning a place at Qatar 2022.

Wales attacker Dan James. Pic: Matthew Ashton.

Former Leeds United defender hails Jesse Marsch

Former Leeds United left-back Ian Harte is full of praise for the new Whites boss Jesse Marsch.

Marsch was appointed on February 28 after a string of dismal results forced the sacking of former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The American's first games in charge ended in defeat to Leicester and Aston Villa before United achieved dramatic back-to-back wins against Norwich and Wolves to give the West Yorkshire side a major boost in their fight for Premier League survival.

Former Leeds United defender Ian Harte. Pic: Gary M Prior.

Harte believes that Marsch's positivity is having an impact on his players.

“Jesse has been a good appointment,” Harte said.

“It looks like he gets on well with the players; he’s trying to implement his own style.

"I think Marcelo controlled a hell of a lot of what went on at the club; I think the shackles have come off a bit and the lads are able to relax a little bit more, smile a bit more.

Ryan Kent scored against Crvena Zvedza in the Europa League on March 17. Pic: Srdjan Stevanovic.

"Of course, on the training pitch you need to be serious, but you have to be able to enjoy it and play with a smile on your face.”

Leeds United target Rangers ace

Leeds United are monitoring Rangers winger Ryan Kent ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has made 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, boasts Europa League experience and is internationally capped at youth level.

Rangers have reportedly valued Kent at £20m.