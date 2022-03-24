England boss Gareth Southgate explains the risk of calling up Leeds United midifelder Kalvin Phillips

Phillips had been plying his trade in the second tier with Leeds United in August 2020 when Southgate first called the Yorkshireman up to play for England.

The call-up came just weeks after the Thorp Arch academy product lifted the Championship trophy and earned Premier League promotion for his boyhood club.

Phillips had been a standout performer in the Championship, but only two players - Jack Butland and Wilfried Zaha - had ever represented England before making a top-flight appearance.

Despite the midfielder's clear talent, Southgate's decision to call up Phillips was not without doubt.

"With Kalvin we saw a Premier League player playing in the Championship with Leeds," Southgate explained.

"You're never quite sure how a player is going to adapt and react in a change of environment but he adapted brilliantly."

Gareth Southgate coaches Kalvin Phillips in England training. Pic: Eddie Keogh.

Steve Holland, England Men's assistant coach added: "He's one of my favourite kind of players. He's what I would call a high performance low maintenance player."

The Wortley-born midfielder made his debut in a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark in November 2020 and went on to star at Euro 2020, pairing up with Declan Rice to form the heart of the England team that reached the final of the tournament.

Phillips was touched to be awarded England Player of the Year after receiving a massive 40,000 votes from fans.

"I never expected to win player of the year," Phillips told Inside the Pride."As I am and who I am, I'm very laid back, but when it comes to playing a game for England I want to do my best for the country - every game, I went out and tried to do that."

Kalvin Phillips is awarded England Player of the Year. Pic: Eddie Keogh.

