A torn plantar fascia is the latest injury in a torrid campaign for Bamford, who previously damaged his ankle, his hamstring and his quad to miss 20 games in total.
Bamford returned to the starting XI at Wolves but lasted just 23 minutes before limping off in agony and in tears. Rodrigo knows all too well, from his own painful personal experience, what his fellow striker is going through.
Speaking to the YEP, he revealed that he got to a point earlier this season where he could no longer put side before self.
“It was a really bad moment for me because it’s a terrible pain,” he said. “This problem in my feet started in pre-season more or less, in the middle of pre-season and was getting worse week by week.
“It’s really painful, I felt really uncomfortable and played with pain for a long time until I couldn’t manage the pain and the feeling any more. I had to stop for six weeks more or less. I think it’s more or less what Pat has now and I completely understand what he feels because it’s really painful.”
