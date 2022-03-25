The left-back, now an agent, represented the Whites 288 times in a nine-season spell that played out exclusively in the Premier League.

Having followed closely the club’s return to the top flight under Bielsa, Harte is confident new head coach Jesse Marsch will get the necessary results to maintain the club’s Premier League status.

The Argentine’s introduction at Elland Road was pivotal in the ownership’s attempts to restore Leeds to where they were during Harte’s playing days.

“I just think that since [former owner Massimo] Cellino, [Andrea] Radrizzani has come in and the structure within the club that’s been established is amazing – the training facilities, the money invested into the stadium, the playing squad,” said Harte, speaking to Freebets.com.“Between himself, Angus Kinnear and Victor [Orta, director of football], it was so important they brought in Marcelo Bielsa. What he got out of League One players to then go on to play in the Premier League was nothing short of remarkable.”

Despite the Championship title and a top-10 top-flight finish at the first time of asking, Bielsa’s tenure was cut short following a six-game winless streak and four straight defeats in which they conceded 17 goals and scored just two.

Radrizzani took the decision to sack Bielsa, citing the club’s precarious league position just outside the relegation zone and the importance of staying in the Premier League.

Harte feels it was the right decision.

BIG CHANGE - Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sacked Marcelo Bielsa and introduced American Jesse Marsch as the club's new head coach. Pic: Getty

“You’re always going to get mixed opinions, but I was at the game when they were beaten 4-0 by Tottenham and something needed to happen dramatically, otherwise the team would have been relegated,” he said.

“Playing the style of football, which was refreshing last season for the Premier League, you always have that second season where teams work you out and they were just leaking too many goals.

“I think it’s been up and down. They’ve lost key players for large parts of the season. Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are three massive players and any team losing them is going to struggle.

“They have struggled this season. Sadly, yes, Bielsa had to go given the run they were on. What he’s done for Leeds though will always be remembered.”

Under new man Marsch, Leeds have set out to be more solid, defensively, which almost earned them a result at Leicester City.

Following a horrible performance and a 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa, they returned to winning ways against Norwich City and beat 10-man Wolves in a thriller. Harte is optimistic about Marsch’s prospects in the Elland Road dugout.

“Jesse has been a good appointment,” he said.

“It looks like he gets on well with the players; he’s trying to implement his own style.

“In terms of how they’ve played, it’s been very gung-ho, open football and, under Jesse, he’s come in and sorted out a structure within the defence where they’re no longer running all over the shop, which has worked well for the last two games. I think Marcelo controlled a hell of a lot of what went on at the club; I think the shackles have come off a bit and the lads are able to relax a little bit more, smile a bit more. Of course, on the training pitch you need to be serious, but you have to be able to enjoy it and play with a smile on your face.”

Leeds’ crippling injury situation took a further twist at Molineux with four players departing before the 50th minute with knocks, including Bamford, but Cooper and Phillips are due to return to action after the international break.

Harte believes with them in place once more, Leeds will have enough to pick up the final few wins that will guarantee safety. “I was delighted to see their last two results that gives them the vital wins they need, moving them away from the relegation zone,” he said.

“Coops is back, Bamford went off injured, but you have Kalvin coming back. Leeds have massively missed Kalvin and Liam Cooper – they’re the spine of the team and once they’ve bedded back in, we should only see improvement from then onwards.