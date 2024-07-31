Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United have just over one week until their 2024/25 season gets underway, with Portsmouth the first visitors to Elland Road a week on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side have looked sharp in pre-season with three wins from three - two of which came during their summer trip to Germany - and they can continue their perfect record in the final warm-up game at home to Valencia this weekend.

The Whites are understandably favourites to go up this season, having come so close last time out and strengthened well in the transfer window, but promotion is not a given and several other Championship sides will be looking to claim a top-two spot. Those competitors are also getting plenty done ahead of the season and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines from across the division.

Triple Rovers arrival

It’s been a busy day at Blackburn Rovers with three arrivals announced. Forwards Yuki Ohashi and Exaucé Mafoumbi have been joined by experienced defender Kyle McFadzean in putting pen to paper on contracts at Ewood Park, with four new signings now through the door in quick succession following Makhtar Gueye’s signing on Tuesday.

Rovers manager John Eustace has been keen to get players through the door, but early attempts - including talks with Leeds exit Liam Cooper - failed to progress. But the wheels are now well in motion at Ewood Park and further experience is expected to arrive soon, with a deal for 33-year-old free agent defender Danny Batth close.

Thomas-Asante twist

West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante looks set to snub interest from Hull City in preference of their Championship rivals, Coventry City. Football Insider reports that Coventry have ‘hijacked’ the forward’s prospective move to Hull with medical tests pencilled in for Wednesday ahead of an imminent announcement.

Hull had a £3m bid accepted for Thomas-Asante earlier this week and looked set to get their man, but Tim Walter’s side have been left reeling by the shock twist with the striker on his way to Coventry. The 25-year-old, who has been West Brom’s top-scorer in each of his two seasons at the Hawthorns and registered 12 goals last term, has been granted permission to snub a move to the MKM Stadium and could be announced as a Coventry player in the coming days.

Cardiff medical

Former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi is set to undergo medical tests at Cardiff City ahead of a move to the Championship outfit, according to Sky Sports. El Ghazi had his contract at Mainz terminated last season over a social media post referencing the conflict in Gaza, with Championship outfit Cardiff snapping up the free agent and signing him on to a one-year deal.