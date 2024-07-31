Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are in advanced talks with West Ham United over the sale of winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Hammers’ interest in Summerville first emerged before he jetted off to Germany with Leeds for their pre-season training camp, where he was lauded for his commitment to the cause by boss Daniel Farke. Summerville featured in the side’s first friendly against Hannover 96 but the club revealed the youngster had subsequently reported a hamstring issue after training and prior to the second game. Farke himself confirmed that Summerville had reported an issue and it made no sense to risk him in the game against Schalke 04 on Saturday.

But as reported first by Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, West Ham and Leeds are now in advanced talks, with the Hammers hopeful of a deal. Leeds sources have confirmed that they are indeed in talks and Summerville’s wage demands are not thought to be an issue for the Premier League side.

Leeds have consistently refused to rule out further departures since the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, but insisted they could dictate the terms of any other exits. They have also said they will move to replace the likes of Summerville should a deal arise that is too good for the club and the player to turn down. Much of the recruitment analysis done prior to the window focused on wing options and replacing Summerville’s goals and assists, given the widespread expectation that the 22-year-old would be the first to attract serious offers this summer. Brighton were the first to express interest but never tested Leeds’ resolve with a bid. West Ham now appear determined to get their man and though details on a potential fee remain scarce, Leeds fans will be keen to see 49ers Enterprises’ ability to dictate terms reflected in any deal.